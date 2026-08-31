Live show 5: Sultex and Goddessa get evicted – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

Sultex and Goddessa were evicted during the fifth live show of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

The evictions took place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, reducing the number of housemates remaining in the Show Ya Sef house.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu questioned Head of House Chimsom Chuka about the growing divisions in the house and his relationship with Tram.

Chimsom Chuka secured his second Head of House victory and consecutive immunity despite his team’s second wager loss under his leadership.

Sheba became the fourth Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW), earning immunity and the BetPawa Elite Reward.

Bluethopia and Nomy were questioned over allegations concerning Nomy’s age, her relationship with Temi Nkem and comments about other housemates.

Goddessa’s eviction brought an end to her relationship with Araga inside the house

Temi Nkem triggered tension during the live show after identifying Oyin and Flora as the two housemates she referred to as “local birds”.

A new twist was announced, with the incoming Head of House losing veto power over Monday’s nomination process.

Viewers were also given the power to decide whether one or both of The Gambit housemates, Flora and Aikou, would be released to compete for the prize money.

Main Story

The pressure intensified in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house on Sunday as the fifth live show of Season 11 delivered two evictions, heated confrontations and a major twist to the nomination process, Sultex and Goddessa became the latest housemates to leave the competition, with their exits leaving the remaining contestants facing another week of uncertainty as alliances, relationships and rivalries continue to develop inside the house.

The live show opened with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu crossing into the house to speak with Head of House Chimsom Chuka, Ebuka congratulated Chimsom Chuka on securing his second Head of House victory and back-to-back immunity, but also pointed out that his reign had been accompanied by another wager loss and growing divisions among the housemates.

He questioned Chimsom Chuka about his thoughts on Tram and the apparent tension between them, Chimsom Chuka did not hold back, saying that if there were a boxing ring in the house, he believed he would beat Tram. He described Tram as someone who talks extensively but does not follow through on his words, The conversation highlighted the increasingly visible camps and rivalries developing among the housemates as the competition enters another crucial stage.

The Issues

The live show also brought renewed attention to the relationships and alliances shaping the competition, Sheba, the first female Head of House of the season, was crowned the fourth Most Influential Player of the Week after housemates agreed that she deserved the recognition.

The MIPOW title came with immunity and the BetPawa Elite Reward, giving Sheba another layer of protection as the competition intensifies, Ebuka also confronted Bluethopia over claims concerning Nomy’s age and her alleged use of Temi Nkem to advance her game.

Bluethopia maintained her position and questioned Nomy’s claim that she was 26 years old, referencing her alleged 2020 audition and the minimum audition age requirement, She also accused Nomy of bossing Temi Nkem around, Nomy was subsequently questioned about several comments she had made concerning Bluethopia’s appearance, her relationship with Chimsom Chuka and Goddessa’s friendships.

Rather than denying the comments, Nomy acknowledged making them and maintained that she was expressing her genuine opinions, The tensions escalated further when she questioned whether Bluethopia genuinely liked Chimsom Chuka.

What’s Being Said

Sultex became the first housemate to be evicted during the live show, Speaking to Ebuka after his eviction, Sultex expressed surprise at leaving the competition and reflected on his experience in the house. He also indicated that he intended to explore opportunities outside the Big Brother Naija house.

Goddessa was subsequently evicted, becoming the seventh housemate to leave the Show Ya Sef house, Her departure also brought attention to her relationship with Araga, Asked whether she cared about Araga, Goddessa acknowledged that she did but said she felt he was demanding and that there were too many expectations surrounding their relationship.

She said she wanted Araga to have his own journey while she pursued hers outside the house, Goddessa also revealed that she intends to continue creating music and developing her career as a singer and songwriter after leaving the show.

Temi Nkem’s Table-Shaking Moment

Another major talking point from the live show came when Ebuka questioned Temi Nkem about the identity of the two housemates she had previously described as “local birds., Temi Nkem named Oyin and Flora, When pressed about the comment, she explained that Tram had allegedly told her that he uses people in the house and did not rate several of the contestants, Her explanation connected Oyin and Flora to the comments and immediately caused tension.

Being described as “local” upset both Flora and Oyin, resulting in a heated exchange during the live broadcast, The incident added another layer to the growing divisions within the house and demonstrated how comments made privately can quickly become major confrontations once exposed during the live show.

What’s Next

The fifth live show ended with a major change to the game’s nomination structure, The incoming Head of House will not have veto power over Monday’s nomination process, meaning the new HoH will have limited protection against the decisions that emerge from the nominations.

Viewers will also determine the fate of The Gambit housemates through Operation Release The Gambit, The public will decide whether one or both housemates involved, Flora and Aikou, should be released, If released, they will have the opportunity to compete for the prize money, adding another layer of uncertainty to the competition, With Sultex and Goddessa gone, attention now turns to the remaining housemates, Monday’s nominations and the potential impact of the new Gambit twist.

Bottom Line

The fifth BBNaija live show delivered two major evictions, renewed tensions and a significant change to the game’s power structure, Sultex and Goddessa have left the Show Ya Sef house, while Sheba gained immunity through the MIPOW title, Meanwhile, Chimsom Chuka’s growing rivalry with Tram, the confrontation involving Bluethopia and Nomy, and Temi Nkem’s comments about Oyin and Flora have intensified the interpersonal drama, With the new Head of House stripped of veto power and viewers given control over the fate of The Gambit housemates, the competition is entering another unpredictable stage.