King Kendrick Lamar Awarded Pulitzer Prize for DAMN Album

Kendrick Lamar solidified his place in music history when he accepted the Pulitzer Prize for music for his 2017 album, DAMN., at Columbia University in NYC. The prestigious acclaim made the 30-year-old rapper the first nonclassical or jazz artist to receive the honor.

Kendrick, who took home best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards, didn’t give an acceptance speech but did make a brief statement on the Pulitzer Facebook live video stream. “It’s an honor . . . I’ve been writing my whole life, so to get this type of recognition — it’s beautiful,” he said.

During the ceremony, Kendrick’s fourth LP was described as a “virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life.” Watch the video below to witness the moment Kendrick made hip-hop fans across the globe proud.P