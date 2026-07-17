WaterAid inaugurates solar-powered water project in Lagos community

Key points

WaterAid Nigeria has inaugurated a solar-powered water facility in Omigo community, Ikorodu North LCDA.

The project will provide safe drinking water to about 1,200 residents.

The intervention includes a 20,000-litre borehole, water treatment unit and two water kiosks.

WaterAid urged the community to adopt a “Pay-to-Sustain” model to ensure long-term maintenance.

Main story

WaterAid Nigeria has commissioned a 20,000-litre solar-powered motorised borehole, water treatment unit and two water kiosks in Omigo community, Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

The project, implemented under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Improvement Plus (WASH+) Programme, is expected to provide clean, safe and reliable water to about 1,200 residents.

Speaking at the inauguration on Thursday, WaterAid Nigeria Country Director, Evelyn Mere, described the project as a significant step towards improving access to safe drinking water in underserved communities.

Represented by the organisation’s Lagos Office Team Lead, Adebayo Alao, Mere said the intervention was funded by the PepsiCo Foundation as part of efforts to expand access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

She said the project reflected the shared commitment of WaterAid and the PepsiCo Foundation to achieving universal access to clean water and improved sanitation.

Mere urged the community, its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASHCOM) and the Ikorodu North LCDA to take ownership of the facility to ensure its long-term sustainability.

She also encouraged residents to support the “Pay-to-Sustain” model through the water kiosks, noting that modest user contributions would fund routine operations, maintenance and repairs.

According to her, the approach would help guarantee reliable water services while protecting the investment for future generations.

Beyond the water project, WaterAid said it had also constructed female-friendly sanitation facilities, trained 35 female local mechanics to maintain WASH infrastructure, established environmental clubs in schools and organised capacity-building programmes for state and local government officials.

As part of the sustainability plan, selected community members were constituted into WASHCOM, while WaterAid and the Community Development Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the operation and maintenance of the facilities.

Chairman of Ikorodu North LCDA, Ahmid Apanishile, commended WaterAid and the PepsiCo Foundation for improving access to potable water in the community.

He said the solar-powered facility addressed a longstanding water challenge and assured residents that maintenance arrangements had been established at both the community and council levels.

Apanishile, however, identified poor road infrastructure as a major challenge facing the predominantly rural council area, adding that his administration would continue implementing programmes to improve residents’ welfare.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mahmood Adegbite, represented by James Oyedele, described the project as an example of how strategic partnerships could improve access to sustainable water services.

He said the facility would enhance hygiene, reduce water-related diseases and lessen the burden of accessing clean water.

Chairman of WASHCOM and the Community Development Committee, Idowu Kayode, described the project as long-awaited relief for residents who had depended on unsafe water sources and travelled long distances to fetch water.

He pledged transparent management of the facility and urged residents to protect the infrastructure and support efforts to ensure its sustainability.

The issues

Millions of Nigerians still lack access to safe drinking water. Community-based, solar-powered water systems are increasingly being adopted to improve water access while reducing operating costs and promoting long-term sustainability.

What’s being said

“Affordable user contributions will ensure reliable service delivery and protect the investment for future generations.” — Evelyn Mere, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria

What’s next

The newly inaugurated WASHCOM will oversee the operation and maintenance of the facility under a community-led management model supported by the Ikorodu North LCDA and WaterAid.

Bottom line

The WaterAid-PepsiCo Foundation project provides a sustainable clean water solution for the Omigo community while demonstrating how partnerships and community ownership can improve long-term access to safe water.