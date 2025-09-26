Dangote Refinery Restructures Workforce, Dismisses Claims Of Mass Layoffs

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced a major restructuring of its workforce and operations, citing repeated incidents of sabotage that posed risks to the facility’s safety.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, which began operations in 2024, said the decision became necessary to address security breaches within the plant. In a letter dated September 24, 2025, signed by Femi Adekunle, Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, the company stated it was “constrained to carry out a total reorganisation of the plant” due to “several recent cases of sabotage in different refinery units leading to serious safety concerns.”

Affected employees were instructed to return all company property to their supervisors and obtain clearance before receiving their benefits, which would be processed in accordance with their employment terms.

Company Denies Mass Sack Allegations

Despite the circulation of the disengagement letter, a senior official at Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals dismissed reports of mass sackings, insisting that the development should not be misinterpreted.

“Yes, the letter is authentic, but its interpretation has been twisted. It affects certain individuals due to specific issues discovered at the refinery. It has nothing to do with union activities or mass retrenchment,” the official clarified. The official explained that the exercise was intended to safeguard company assets, block operational leakages, and address sabotage within the system.

“This is not a mass sack. It is a strategic clean-up. Once the issues are resolved, affected staff may be reabsorbed. That’s why the word ‘sack’ wasn’t used. It’s a temporary measure to protect the refinery’s assets,” he said. He further revealed that the reorganisation was carried out abruptly to prevent suspected saboteurs from concealing evidence of their actions.

“You cannot issue two weeks’ notice for such an exercise; otherwise, those involved would cover their tracks. The company acted quickly to protect its operations,” the official explained.

Refinery Operations Continue Uninterrupted

The refinery stressed that operations were ongoing and unaffected by the restructuring. Both Nigerian and expatriate staff are still actively engaged at the facility. “As we speak, work continues at the refinery. Those affected know themselves, and employees who did not receive the letter remain unaffected. Anyone not involved in sabotage has no reason for concern,” the official assured.

A copy of the disengagement notice obtained by our correspondent was addressed to employees of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE and Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company.

The letter read in part:

“In view of the recent cases of sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery, leading to safety risks, management is compelled to carry out a total reorganisation of the plant. Consequently, your services are no longer required as of September 25, 2025. Please surrender all company property to your line manager and obtain exit clearance. The Finance Department will compute your benefits in line with your terms of employment.”

Rising Tensions With Labour Unions

The latest move comes as the refinery continues to grapple with industrial disputes and regulatory scrutiny. Earlier, the facility clashed with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over labour practices and safety standards. The union accused the company of “high-handedness” and flagged what it described as unfair labour practices.

Additionally, Dangote Refinery has been at odds with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) over distribution and pricing policies. Marketers alleged that the company imposed rigid conditions that could disrupt Nigeria’s downstream oil market. The refinery, hailed at its commissioning as a potential solution to Nigeria’s decades-long dependence on imported petroleum products, is now facing operational turbulence alongside industrial and market disputes.