Lagos Government Begins Demolition Of Illegal Buildings At Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of unlawful and unsafe structures within the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, intensifying its crackdown on unapproved developments that threaten safety and urban order.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, was confirmed by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via a post on X. He explained that the operation specifically targeted structures without official approvals, buildings obstructing drainages and road setbacks, and defective constructions deemed hazardous.

“The Lagos State Government has started removing illegal developments, unsafe buildings, and unapproved constructions inside the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo,” Gawat said, adding that the state could no longer overlook violations that compromise critical infrastructure and endanger residents.

The enforcement action was carried out jointly by several agencies, including the Ministry of Physical Planning, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority. Officials from the Office of Infrastructure, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and security operatives were also present to provide oversight and support.

Bulldozers moved into the complex, pulling down marked buildings, while traders and shop owners watched anxiously, many expressing fears about the disruption to their businesses.

The Sanwo-Olu administration has repeatedly cautioned Lagosians against erecting buildings without obtaining proper permits or blocking drainage systems. Officials argue that such violations worsen flooding, traffic congestion, and disorder in Africa’s most populous city.

Thursday’s demolition aligns with the government’s broader urban renewal drive to restore order in densely populated areas, protect road networks, and prevent recurrent flooding caused by blocked water channels.

However, similar enforcement exercises in the past have drawn criticism. In areas such as Oworonshoki, affected residents complained about inadequate notice and claimed that their properties were destroyed without sufficient relocation time.

To address such concerns, the government previously introduced a regularisation scheme, offering property owners an amnesty period to legalise unapproved structures without penalties. That window, which was extended multiple times, has since expired—prompting renewed enforcement actions across Lagos.

With LASBCA now leading demolitions citywide, authorities insist the goal is not displacement but safety, sustainability, and orderly urban growth.