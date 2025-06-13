Road To the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Teams That Have Clinched Their Spots So Far

As anticipation builds for the most expansive 2026 FIFA World Cup in history, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, several nations have already punched their tickets to the landmark 48‑team tournament.

Qualified Teams by Confederation

🇨🇳 Asia (AFC)

Six Asian nations have secured automatic qualification: Japan, Iran, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, and Uzbekistan. Their qualification was confirmed through the rigorous third-round group stage in AFC qualifying.

🇺🇸 North, Central America & Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Host countries United States, Canada, and Mexico automatically receive three of the region’s six allocated slots for 2026 .

🇳🇿 Oceania (OFC)

New Zealand made history as the sole Oceania qualifier, earning the federations’ first-ever guaranteed berth via a third‑round playoff win over New Caledonia on March 24, 2025 .

🇸🇦 South America (CONMEBOL)

The continent’s heavy hitters Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador have all secured direct slots. Argentina topped the standings in March; Brazil clinched qualification with a 1–0 win over Paraguay on June 10, and Ecuador gained their spot via a 0–0 draw with Peru.

🇦🇫 Africa (CAF) & 🇪🇺 Europe (UEFA)

To date, no teams from Africa or Europe have officially qualified. Their qualification processes will continue through late 2025, with UEFA concluding in November and CAF’s stages running until October.

What’s Next on the Qualification Calendar