Dangote Accuses Oil Marketers, Traders Of Sabotaging Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has alleged that certain oil marketers and traders are working to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, particularly efforts aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following a meeting with the President, Dangote clarified that his previous remarks regarding “cabals” in the oil sector were not directed at the current leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

“The cabals I referred to are some major oil marketers and traders who are determined to frustrate President Tinubu’s reform initiatives aimed at revamping the nation’s economy,” he said.

Dangote, who had on May 1 remarked that he was still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery project, expressed appreciation to the new NNPC management for their ongoing support in addressing the refinery’s operational challenges.

He commended the President for assembling a “highly competent” leadership team at NNPC Limited, singling out the appointments of Mr Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

“We are confident that this new leadership will confront the structural issues within the sector and align NNPC with President Tinubu’s broader vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy,” he stated.

Dangote noted that the new NNPC leadership brings a wealth of technical proficiency and managerial expertise necessary to drive reforms and enhance operational excellence within the national oil company.

“The recent initiatives and structural adjustments introduced by the new management reflect a renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability,” he added.

According to the industrialist, the quality of personnel at the helm and their reform-oriented approach signal a genuine commitment to instilling a culture of performance and professionalism in the oil and gas sector.

Dangote reaffirmed the Dangote Group’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision for a prosperous and energy-secure Nigeria, expressing confidence in the capacity of the new NNPC team to transform the country’s energy landscape.