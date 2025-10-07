Customs To Conduct Online Recruitment Exam For Shortlisted Candidates On October 9

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that its main online recruitment examination for shortlisted candidates in the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres will be held on Thursday, 9th October 2025.

This was disclosed in a public notice released on Tuesday via the Service’s verified digital platforms.

According to the statement, candidates have been divided into three batches — A, B, and C — and are required to log in to the official recruitment portal, https://updates.customs.gov.ng, using their National Identification Number (NIN) to verify their assigned batch, date, and examination time.

“The Main Online Recruitment Examination for all shortlisted Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants has been scheduled for Thursday, 9th October 2025,” the notice stated.

The NCS further emphasised that adherence to the assigned batch and time was compulsory, warning that failure to comply could result in disqualification.

Candidates were cautioned against the use of calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic devices during the examination. The Service also advised applicants to avoid multiple log-ins or switching browser windows while writing the test, noting that such actions could jeopardise their participation.

Clarifying the scope of the exercise, the Customs Service explained that the current stage was strictly for candidates in the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres, while applicants in the Superintendent cadre would be scheduled for subsequent phases.

“Only Inspectorate and Customs Assistant Cadre applicants are to take part in this stage of the examination. Applicants of the Superintendent Cadre are not to participate at this stage,” the \statement added.

The recruitment exercise is part of the Service’s ongoing effort to strengthen its workforce and improve operational efficiency across its commands nationwide.