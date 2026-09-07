Customs on track to hit N11tr revenue target, Oyedele says

Key Points

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele says the Nigeria Customs Service is on track to achieve its N11 trillion annual revenue target.

The service generated N4.03 trillion in the first half of 2026 and an additional N1.38 trillion in July and August.

Oyedele attributes the performance to automation, intelligence-led reforms and improved cargo processing.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is on track to achieve its N11 trillion annual revenue target, driven by automation, intelligence-led reforms and improved cargo processing, Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele has said.

Oyedele made the assessment during his inaugural NCS board meeting and facility tour at the service’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada on Sunday, the service generated N4.03 trillion in revenue in the first half of 2026.

The minister said the NCS generated a further N1.38 trillion in July and August, bringing its recent revenue performance under renewed scrutiny as the service works towards its annual target.

Oyedele commended the NCS for its trade reforms and revenue-generation efforts, particularly its use of technology to modernise operations and facilitate trade.

He also expressed satisfaction with the service’s intelligence tools and technological infrastructure, describing its progress as a foundation for improving Nigeria’s position in regional and global trade.

“Results are precisely what should propel us to do more,” Oyedele said.

He said the service’s progress provided an opportunity to establish higher standards in port efficiency, end-to-end transparency, faster cargo clearance and revenue integrity.

“Nigeria must lead through performance, not rhetoric,” he said.

The minister reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s support for the NCS and pledged continued Federal Government backing through advanced technology, modern operational tools and policy measures.

The Issues

The NCS is under pressure to increase revenue while improving the efficiency of trade and cargo clearance. Its recent performance, alongside greater reliance on automation and intelligence-led operations, places technology at the centre of efforts to improve revenue collection, transparency and trade facilitation.

What’s Being Said

Oyedele praised the NCS leadership and officers for the progress recorded in modernising the service and increasing national revenue.

He said the service’s existing foundation could enable Nigeria to pursue world-class standards in port operations and become a stronger player in regional and global trade.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to continue providing the NCS with technology, operational tools and policy support as it works towards its N11 trillion annual revenue target.

The NCS board, chaired by Oyedele, also approved the appointment of one Deputy Comptroller-General and five Assistant Comptrollers-General at its 65th Regular Meeting on Sept. 2.

The Bottom Line: Strong revenue collection and technology-driven reforms have put the Nigeria Customs Service on course towards its N11 trillion annual target, according to the Finance Minister.