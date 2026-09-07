Patients allege cash-only payments at FCT public hospitals

Key Points

Patients and caregivers allege that some public hospitals in FCT satellite towns demand cash payments for treatment and other services.

Some respondents claim they were directed to PoS operators or private accounts and, in some cases, were not issued receipts.

Hospital authorities deny knowledge of payment diversion schemes, while NCS says it is strengthening electronic payment systems.

Main Story

Some patients and caregivers at public hospitals in satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have alleged persistent demands for cash payments, despite the Federal Government’s drive towards a cashless economy.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey found that some users of government-owned hospitals claimed they were required to pay cash for services, while some alleged that receipts were not issued after payment. Others said they were directed to nearby Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators or provided with private account details for transfers.

At Kubwa General Hospital, Mrs Halima Bature alleged that her family made cash payments for a hospital card, laboratory tests and ward admission during an emergency.

She further alleged that after the family ran out of cash, they were provided with a PoS machine, but the account details displayed were not linked to the hospital. She also claimed that no receipts were issued for the payments made during the admission process.

At the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Hospital in Karu, Mrs Odunayo Adebanji alleged that she spent about N66,000 during her son’s two-day admission, with all payments made in cash and no official receipts issued.

Another caregiver, Mr Tayo Akinyemi, alleged that he paid cash for an ear swab and later gave N10,000 directly to a doctor for ear flushing.

“I was told everything has to be in cash. It is totally unfair because it negates what the government is preaching about a cashless economy,” he said.

However, the survey also found patients who reported no such experience. Mrs Glory Yamput, who received treatment at the NCS Hospital, said she used approved payment procedures and received receipts for all her transactions.

At Bwari General Hospital, Mrs Vera Yunana alleged that staff initially requested N14,000 in cash and later demanded an additional N78,000 in cash after doctors recommended a Caesarean section. She said she eventually obtained a private account number after insisting on a transfer.

Other users of the facility, however, said they had never been asked to make payments into private accounts. Imam Mufutau Adewale said an emergency patient he brought to the hospital was treated without any payment being demanded beforehand.

The Issues

The allegations raise concerns about payment transparency, traceability of hospital revenue and patients’ ability to access treatment without first obtaining cash. The situation also creates additional patronage for PoS operators around hospitals. NAN observed significant activity among PoS operators near hospitals in Nyanya, Kubwa, Karu, Kuje and Bwari, with some operators attributing increased business to patients and caregivers seeking cash for medical expenses.

What’s Being Said

Bwari General Hospital denied knowledge of any payment diversion scheme and asked affected patients to provide evidence.

Dr Ibrahim Mijinyawa, Medical Director of the hospital, represented by Dr Kayode Oshodi, said, “If there are people that have experienced such, they can come forward and we will investigate the allegation.”

At Kubwa General Hospital, Medical Director Dr Emmanuel Musa similarly challenged complainants to provide verifiable evidence, saying the facility had complaint mechanisms and notices warning patients not to pay individuals.

The NCS said it was working to improve electronic payments at its Karu hospital. Its spokesperson, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, said the service was finalising the deployment of PoS terminals across major service points in collaboration with Remita.

Maiwada also said official receipts were required for all paid services, while payments made during night shifts and emergencies could be recorded temporarily and formally receipted when accounting personnel resumed work.

What’s Next

The affected hospitals have asked patients with evidence of unofficial payment demands to report such incidents through their complaint channels.

The NCS says it is finalising the deployment of electronic payment terminals across key service points at its Karu hospital.

The Bottom Line: Allegations of cash-only payments at some FCT public hospitals are raising questions about transparency and adherence to Nigeria’s cashless policy, although other patients report using official payment channels and receiving receipts.