Customs, EFCC Intensify Airport Surveillance To Curb Money Laundering

The Nigeria Customs Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, has intensified efforts to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing through renewed collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and passengers.

At a sensitisation event held on Tuesday at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Conference Room, the Customs Area Comptroller, Effiong Harrison, said the forum, themed “Anti-money laundering/counter financing terrorism procedures,” was critical to reinforcing compliance on inward and outward declarations of foreign currencies, negotiable instruments, and precious metals at the airport.

Harrison noted that the command had made significant progress since its last sensitisation, leading to multiple interceptions of undeclared or falsely declared currencies, with suspects handed over to the EFCC for further action.

“As we enter the second half of the year, it is imperative to refresh ourselves and raise the standards to ensure Nigeria is elevated back to acceptable international status through robust national security at the premier air border,” he stated.

The EFCC’s Assistant Commander, Ibinabo Amachree, clarified that non-declaration of funds above legal thresholds is a strict liability offense under the Money Laundering Act, irrespective of whether the funds are legitimate.

“Once caught with undeclared funds above the limit, that alone is sufficient for prosecution,” Amachree explained.

The Chief Intelligence Analyst at the NFIU, Yepin Jacob, urged airlines and airport authorities to enhance compliance measures, including distributing customs declaration forms in-flight, making regular announcements on declaration requirements, and installing clear signage at international terminals.

In his remarks, the NDLEA Commander at MMIA, Ahmadu Garba, highlighted the financial dimensions of drug-related offenses and underscored the importance of pre-arrival intelligence, which enables the agency to monitor passengers’ travel history and financial activities even before they arrive in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service, MMIA Command, handed over $29,000 in under-declared cash to the EFCC as part of its ongoing enforcement efforts against money laundering.