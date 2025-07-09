Lecturers Resume Classes As FG Pays June Salaries

Lecturers and other workers in federal tertiary institutions have resumed work following the payment of their June 2025 salaries by the Federal Government on Tuesday.

The payment prompted several branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to direct their members to return to the classrooms after months of delayed salaries, which had led some chapters to declare a no-pay-no-work stance.

The salary delays were linked to the transition of academics from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

At Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, the ASUU branch chairperson, Dr Haruna Angulu, confirmed that lecturers had resumed following the payment. A similar directive was issued at the Federal University, Kashere, while the University of Jos bursary department also confirmed salary disbursement, paving the way for lecturers to return to work.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, described the resumption and current stability across tertiary institutions as the result of sustained dialogue and the administration’s commitment to addressing the demands of staff unions.

“It is not by coincidence that Nigerian public tertiary institutions have remained open and stable for the past two years, something that has not happened in several decades,” Alausa stated.

He noted that the Federal Government was addressing the demands of academic and non-academic staff in phases, emphasising that staff welfare remained a priority under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for human capital development.

“Our children are the heartbeat of the nation, and their uninterrupted education is non-negotiable,” Alausa said, adding that the government would continue working with unions to keep institutions open while improving working conditions and protecting the academic calendar.