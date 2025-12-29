C’River Aims To Empower 20,000 Farmers Under SAPZ

Cross River State is targeting 20,000 direct and around 80,000 indirect beneficiaries through its Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, with 60 per cent of opportunities reserved for youths. The initiative focuses on cocoa, rice, and cassava farmers, equipping them with climate-smart agricultural techniques, improved production practices, and modern agribusiness skills.

Dr. Gloria Onete-Ogban, Gender and Social Safeguard Officer, said indirect beneficiaries would engage in construction, processing, and installation phases of the project. The programme adopts an inclusive approach, ensuring equitable participation of men and women to promote sustainable development.

State SAPZ Coordinator Victor Edet described the initiative as a platform to address infrastructure gaps, stimulate business growth, and provide a conducive environment for agro-industrial development. Dr. Ramsey Ebamdeb, State Chairman of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, highlighted that the programme would rejuvenate old cocoa plantations, improve productivity, and strengthen value addition through industrial hubs.

Kelly Ayamba, President of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, encouraged residents and investors to take advantage of the SAPZ programme, noting its potential to boost the state’s economy and create jobs across the agricultural value chain.