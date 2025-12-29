FG, Chinese Firm Partner To Localise CNG And EV Infrastructure

The Federal Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese infrastructure and IoT solutions provider, You Jie Te Environment Technology Ltd (YJT), to localise the production and assembly of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Nigeria.

The agreement, facilitated through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and EVs, was formalised during a working visit to YJT’s facilities in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China, led by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman of Pi-CNG.

Under the MoU, the partnership will focus on local production of CNG dispensers, refuelling stations, EV charging facilities, and deployment of advanced IoT solutions to monitor operational performance, regulatory compliance, and economic data in real time. The technologies will integrate with Pi-CNG’s National Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS), enhancing transparency, safety, and efficiency across the CNG and EV ecosystem.

Ahmed highlighted that the collaboration would deliver benefits beyond infrastructure, including job creation, skills transfer, and improved service reliability. He emphasised that localising manufacturing and integrating smart technologies will provide cleaner and more affordable transport energy for Nigerians.

The Pi-CNG delegation also inspected Sichuan Witent Technology Co. Ltd, a CNG conversion kit manufacturer, discussing potential investments for local assembly and full manufacturing in Nigeria to meet growing demand and expand domestic participation in the gas-to-transport value chain.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s wider energy transition strategy, aimed at reducing fuel costs, cutting emissions, and expanding domestic gas utilisation while creating employment opportunities and attracting private sector investment.