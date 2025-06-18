Cross River Governor Reshuffles Media Team, Appoints Obogo As CPS

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has announced the appointment of Mr Linus Obogo as the new Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a move aimed at enhancing the administration’s communication strategy.

The Governor also reappointed Mr Nsa Gill, who previously served as CPS, as Special Adviser on Public Affairs.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh, who described the development as part of the Governor’s broader plan to strengthen public engagement and media relations.

“His Excellency, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has approved the appointment of Mr Linus Obogo as Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor,” the statement read.

It noted that Obogo’s appointment aligns with the administration’s commitment to building a more robust and responsive information management system.

Mr Nsa Gill, now serving in a new capacity as Special Adviser on Public Affairs, is expected to lead efforts in deepening citizen engagement and improving transparency in policy communication.

“Mr Gill is expected to enhance the interface between government and the public, ensuring clarity, active engagement, and a consistent flow of accurate information,” the statement added.

The appointments take immediate effect.