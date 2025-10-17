Cristiano Ronaldo Edges Closer To 1,000 Career Goals Milestone

Portuguese football icon and Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a record-shattering milestone — becoming the first male footballer in history to reach 1,000 career goals.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s brace against Hungary in the recent World Cup qualifiers pushed his total to an astonishing 948 goals — comprising 805 goals at club level and 143 for Portugal.

This achievement also solidified his place as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history, surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39, while Lionel Messi follows with 36 goals.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, maintaining elite performance levels across both domestic and international competitions. Since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr, he has netted 104 goals in 117 appearances across four seasons — an impressive feat that underscores his sustained dominance in front of goal.

Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record has remained remarkably consistent for over a decade. Since 2010, he has averaged more than 50 goals per calendar year. His most prolific year came in 2013, when he scored 69 goals and clinched the Ballon d’Or.

Incredibly, Ronaldo’s annual goal tally has dipped below 39 only once in the past 15 years — a testament to his relentless discipline and physical longevity.

With Portugal poised to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup and two years left on his contract with Al-Nassr, projections indicate that Ronaldo could reach the 1,000-goal mark by October 2026, making him the first player ever to achieve such a feat.

Fans and analysts alike continue to marvel at his unmatched work ethic, professionalism, and ability to redefine the limits of sporting excellence — even as he enters the fifth decade of his life.