Nigerian Markets Surge As Equities And Fixed Income Assets Draw Investor Confidence

Nigeria’s capital markets extended their bullish run on Thursday, October 16, 2025, as sustained investor confidence lifted both equities and fixed income segments. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 0.41% to close at 148,355.04 points, maintaining momentum after surpassing the 145,000-point mark earlier this month.

Market capitalisation expanded to ₦94.17 trillion, reflecting strong buying pressure in key sectors such as banking, oil and gas, industrials, and telecommunications. On the other hand, the fixed income market also advanced to ₦51.51 trillion, underpinned by steady macroeconomic indicators, moderate inflation, and ample liquidity.

Institutional investors, including pension funds, have been actively rebalancing their portfolios toward medium-tenor bonds, taking advantage of favourable yield conditions and stable returns.

Market sentiment remains upbeat as investors anticipate robust third-quarter results, particularly from Tier-1 banks and large-cap industrials. The naira’s recent stability and improving global rate outlook have further strengthened foreign inflows into Nigerian assets.

Although Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) dipped slightly to ₦1.95 billion, analysts believe this reflects a strategic shift toward more liquid and high-yielding investments.

With the All-Share Index now eyeing the 150,000-point threshold, analysts predict continued resilience through Q4 2025. Nonetheless, they caution that investors should remain selective amid global uncertainties and domestic policy risks.

