Verve Alongside Google Play, Carloha Chery, Others Join Forces For Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party, VerveLife 8.0.

Africa’s leading homegrown payment card, Verve has announced its robust line up of partners for the eighth edition of VerveLife, Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party scheduled to take place on the 1st of November at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos.

Other partners joining Verve and Google Play, the co-headline sponsors for this edition, are Interswitch, Quickteller, Carloha Chery, Hygeia HMO, Pocari Sweat and Reelfruit.

The inclusion of Google Play brings a digital lifestyle edge to this year’s edition, weaving fitness, wellness, and entertainment into seamless everyday experiences through its vast ecosystem of apps and digital content. In the same vein, Carloha’s partnership adds a premium mobility dimension, with participants set to experience Chery’s brand first-hand, a dynamic blend of technology, innovation, and modern lifestyle. Quickteller, Interswitch’s consumer payments platform, will ensure seamless and secure transactions across all event touchpoints, reinforcing VerveLife’s hallmark of convenience and innovation.

Hygeia HMO will join the movement as the event’s official health and wellness partner, offering on-site health checks, preventive care insights, and wellness resources designed to help participants sustain healthy lifestyles beyond the event. Meanwhile, Reelfruit, the healthy and tasty dried fruit snack brand, will keep the energy high with nutrient-packed, wholesome snacks that perfectly complement the event’s commitment to healthy living. Finally, Pocari Sweat, the Japanese isotonic drink will be on ground to replenish attendees during the workout sessions.

Speaking on the partnerships, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands, Communications, Content and CSR, Interswitch Group, said:

“Over the years, VerveLife has grown into more than a fitness event. It is now a holistic lifestyle movement. We are excited to welcome Google Play, Carloha Chery, Hygeia HMO and Reelfruit as partners for VerveLife 8.0, as the partnership highlights their alignment with our vision of blending lifestyle, wellness, and technology. This year’s edition promises a rich and rewarding experience that transcends fitness to touch on every aspect of everyday life.”

In addition to the signature workouts, wellness masterclasses, health conversations, and the electrifying afterparty that VerveLife is known for, this year’s edition will deliver deeper lifestyle integrations through its wide variety of partner brands, each adding unique value to elevate the participant journey.

Now in its 8th year, VerveLife stands as one of Africa’s most anticipated fitness and lifestyle gatherings, uniting thousands of fitness enthusiasts, lifestyle brands, and wellness advocates in an electrifying celebration of health, style, culture and community.

This year’s edition promises to raise the bar even higher, fusing fitness with technology, mobility, and wellness into one immersive experience that reflects the evolving lifestyles, passions and pace of modern African living. To register for VerveLife and to receive updates or updates and details, visit myverveworld.com/life or follow @VerveLife_ and @Vervecard on Instagram, TikTok and X.