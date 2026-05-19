EFCC chairman apologises to UUTH official, NMA over operatives’ conduct

Key points

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede orders apology to UUTH official and Nigerian Medical Association over May 12 incident.

Commission says officers involved are under investigation and may face disciplinary action if found culpable.

EFCC pledges continued collaboration with medical professionals while sustaining anti-corruption operations nationwide.

Main story

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has directed that an apology be conveyed to Professor Eyo Ekpe, Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), and members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) over an incident involving EFCC personnel and hospital staff.

The directive followed the consideration of a preliminary report on the May 12, 2026 incident involving operatives of the Commission and medical personnel at the Uyo University Teaching Hospital.

In a statement issued by the Commission, Olukoyede acknowledged that the wellbeing of Nigerians remains central to the EFCC’s mandate and expressed regret over the discomfort caused to hospital staff and members of the public by the incident.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to conducting a full investigation into the matter, assuring that any officer found to have acted outside the acceptable standards of professional conduct would face internal disciplinary measures.

The EFCC chairman also expressed readiness to work with relevant stakeholders to resolve issues arising from the incident and prevent a recurrence in the future.

Despite the controversy, Olukoyede maintained that the incident would not deter the Commission from carrying out its statutory responsibilities across the country.

He further called on members of the Nigerian Medical Association and other professional bodies to continue supporting the EFCC in its anti-corruption drive and efforts to combat economic and financial crimes.

The issues

The incident has raised concerns about operational conduct by law enforcement agencies and the relationship between security institutions and public service professionals. It also highlights the growing demand for accountability, professionalism, and respect for institutional processes during enforcement operations.

What’s being said

Olukoyede described the incident as unfortunate and assured that the Commission would not shield any operative found guilty of misconduct. He emphasised that maintaining public trust and professional standards remains critical to the EFCC’s operations.

The EFCC chairman also stressed the importance of collaboration between anti-corruption agencies and professional bodies in strengthening national institutions and governance.

What’s next

The Commission says investigations into the incident are ongoing, with findings expected to determine whether disciplinary action will be taken against any involved officers. Stakeholder engagement between the EFCC, medical authorities, and professional associations is also expected to continue.

Bottom line

The EFCC’s decision to apologise and investigate the conduct of its operatives signals an attempt to ease tensions following the UUTH incident, while reinforcing calls for professionalism and accountability in law enforcement operations.