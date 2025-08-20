Court Orders Gbenga Daniel To Submit Property Documents In Ogun Demolition Dispute

The Ogun State High Court in Sagamu has directed former Governor Gbenga Daniel to submit documents relating to his two properties in Sagamu Local Government Area, which are at the centre of a dispute with the state government.

The case concerns the Asoludero Court and Conference Hotel Limited, along with its annexe, both of which the government has marked for demolition following the issuance of quit and demolition notices.

Senator Daniel, who currently represents Ogun East in the National Assembly, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of political persecution and abuse of power in the matter. The governor, however, insists that the former governor is not above the law and must comply with the state’s request to provide property documentation, like other affected residents.

At the resumed hearing of Suit No: HCS/371/2025, Otunba Justus Gbenga Daniel and Anor v. The Governor of Ogun State and Others, Justice O.S. Oloyede ordered the former governor to furnish the government with the relevant papers within 14 days.

Olufemi Nuberu, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, confirmed the directive in a statement on Tuesday night.

Court Proceedings

Appearing for the state, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, O.T. Olaotan, alongside R.B. Kadiri, A.E. Odukoya, and W.A. Onawole, informed the court that the government had filed an interlocutory injunction and counter-affidavits in response to Daniel’s motion, noting that the matter was not yet ripe for hearing.

Counsel to the claimants, A.O. Kotoye (SAN), with O.T. Are and A.O. Adeniyi, applied for an extension of the interim order earlier granted by the court, which was set to lapse after seven days.

The defence argued that the court should instead direct Daniel to take advantage of the two-week extension granted by the government and submit the requested documents to the Ministry of Physical Planning, as other residents served with similar notices had begun to do.

Justice Oloyede subsequently ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and encouraged them to consider amicable settlement options. He further directed the claimants to comply with the government’s request within the grace period.

Both counsels agreed to adjourn the matter until 13 October 2025 for the hearing of pending applications.