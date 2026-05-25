President Bola Tinubu accepts APC presidential ticket pledging to consolidate structural reforms

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has formally accepted the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections.

Final tallies from the nationwide direct primary election confirmed that the president polled 10,999,162 votes to defeat Stanley Osifo.

Fiscal updates highlighted that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund has disbursed over N282 billion to more than 1.5 million beneficiaries.

Energy sector overhauls under the administration established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle outstanding legacy debts owed to power companies.

Presidential directives urged the National Assembly to expedite necessary constitutional amendments to establish state police forces nationwide.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday accepted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, pledging to consolidate ongoing reforms and deepen national development.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja while delivering his acceptance speech after emerging as the APC presidential flagbearer for the 2027 general elections.

The president recalled how he emerged as the party’s candidate in 2022 and later became President with the support of party members and Nigerians.

Tinubu said the task before the party was to sustain continuity, consolidate reforms and strengthen the foundation of a modern Nigeria, while thanking party leaders, governors, the National Working Committee, lawmakers and members for sustaining the unity and strength of the APC.

To evaluate intermediate structural achievements, Tinubu said the administration had implemented major structural reforms, strengthened public finances and improved revenue generation through new tax and fiscal policies.

He noted that the government had removed fuel subsidy, unified exchange rates and initiated reforms to strengthen macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

On educational and energy sector targets, the president explained that the administration established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and supplied 2.5 million electricity meters alongside a N4 trillion bond programme to settle legacy debts owed to GENCOs and GASCOs.

He added that the administration had prioritised infrastructure projects in transportation, power, housing, irrigation and digital connectivity, citing concrete superhighways along the coast and on the Sokoto-Badagry route.

Furthermore, addressing institutional stability, Tinubu acknowledged that many Nigerians still faced economic hardship and rising living costs but assured citizens that the government remained focused on delivering lasting solutions.

The president also addressed insecurity, assuring Nigerians that his administration remained committed to restoring peace and strengthening the national security architecture across the country.

He called for national unity and urged Nigerians across political, ethnic and regional divides to work together for the country’s progress.

Official primary metrics compiled at the conclusion of the Abuja convention confirmed that Tinubu polled 10,999,162 votes to emerge winner of the APC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections after defeating his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the party’s nationwide direct primary election.

The Issues

Mitigating immediate public economic hardships and rising living costs while executing long-term structural macroeconomic policies.

Securing the legislative consensus required to pass critical constitutional amendments for decentralized security architectures.

Managing extensive infrastructural debt frameworks like the N4 trillion bond program to ensure sustained liquidity across utility sectors.

What’s Being Said

Opening his address in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu stated that “Today, we celebrate another proud moment in our democratic journey, a history not defined by any individual, but by our collective resolve.”

Reflecting on his transition from the previous campaign cycle to the current administration, he noted that “Today, I return as your incumbent President, humbled by your enduring support and encouraged by your continued confidence.”

Formally confirming his entry into the upcoming general election, he added that “I accept, with humility and profound gratitude, the nomination of our great party, the APC, to stand again as its Presidential candidate.”

Detailing student welfare interventions, the president maintained that “We promised to remove the financial barriers to higher education for our youth. Today, we have established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.”

Outlining capacity expansions within national utilities, he added that “Under our administration, power generation sometimes peaked at 6000MW, 50 per cent higher than we had inherited.”

What’s Next

The National Assembly will receive formal executive representations to review the proposed constitutional amendments regarding state police.

Financial managers at the student loan fund will structure the next phase of capital disbursements to registered higher education applicants.

APC campaign administrators will compile the official primary election reports to satisfy independent national electoral requirements for the 2027 ballot.

Bottom Line

Securing the APC presidential nomination with over 10.9 million votes in a nationwide direct primary, President Bola Tinubu has accepted the 2027 ticket in Abuja, anchoring his reelection platform on a 6,000MW power peak, N282 billion in disbursed student loans, and an urgent push for constitutional state police reforms.