Saturdays Are For Weddings: A Celebration of Love, Culture, and Tradition

In Nigeria, there’s an unspoken rule that Saturdays are for weddings, a day when love, family, and tradition come alive in full display.

It is more than just a ceremony; it’s an emotional journey where two families, from different backgrounds, become one. Whether it’s an Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, or Igala wedding, each is a colorful celebration of love and unity.

Some have questioned why Saturday should always be the chosen day. They argue that other days of the week could work too, perhaps a quiet Monday or a less busy Thursday could keep things intimate and manageable.

But in reality, Saturday holds a special place. It’s a day when people, whether business owners, civil servants, or market traders, can step away from their busy lives to celebrate with loved ones. It’s a day dedicated to laughter, good food, music, and, most importantly, family.

But let’s take a closer look at what makes each Nigerian wedding so unique and beautiful.

The Igbo Wedding: A Display of Affluence and Name

When the Igbos celebrate, they celebrate big. An Igbo wedding is a show of wealth, joy, and respect for tradition. The highlight of the event is often the ‘Ime Ego’, the traditional bride price negotiation. Under the shade of trees, elders from both families meet, laughing and haggling over gifts, all in the spirit of respect and honor.

I remember one Saturday in Enugu at my friend Chiadikobimadu’s wedding. She walked out looking radiant in her traditional George wrapper, beads around her neck and waist, while her groom, Chinedu, wore his proud Isi Agu top. There was a collective gasp when the Oji (kola nut) was presented, a symbol of acceptance and blessing.

The joy that followed was pure magic. Plates of steaming jollof rice, ofe nsala and Akpu, Oge Onugbu and nri oka, Abacha were passed around, and soon, elders were swaying to the beats of highlife music, palm wine in hand.

For the Igbo, Saturday weddings are not just about the couple; they are a time for families to bond, celebrate, and bless the new union.

Yoruba Weddings: Aso-Ebi, Alaga, and the Power of Togetherness

If you’ve ever attended a Yoruba wedding, you know it’s not just an event, it’s a festival.

The first thing you notice is the Aso-Ebi, beautifully coordinated outfits worn by family and friends, a symbol of unity and support. There’s something truly moving about seeing hundreds of people dressed in the same color, all there to celebrate love.

I attended Sola and Femi’s wedding in Ibadan one Saturday, and the excitement was electric. The Alaga Ijoko and Alaga Iduro led the ceremony with humor and tradition, guiding the groom and his friends as they prostrated before the bride’s family, a sign of deep respect.

The air was filled with music, Fuji and Juju beats echoing as guests danced in rhythm. The food was endless, delicious bowls of amala, gbegiri, ewedu, and spicy asun kept everyone satisfied. Oh! The meet nko, na die. They know how to decorate food with big and soft cow meat, Chicken and Kpomo.

The beauty of a Yoruba wedding lies not just in the couple’s love, but in the deep connection between everyone present.

Hausa Weddings: The Quiet Elegance of Tradition

In the north, Hausa weddings are rooted in tradition and modesty, but that doesn’t take away from their beauty.

The ceremony starts with the Fatihah, a prayer session that blesses the couple’s union in the presence of family and friends. There’s no need for grand displays, although the new generation of Hausa Brides are beginning to adopt other elements and featutre some affluence. Before now, there focus is on the spiritual and emotional connection between the couple and their families.

I witnessed Zainab and Sani’s wedding in Kaduna one Saturday, and it was a sight of quiet elegance. Zainab, veiled in a simple but intricately embroidered buba and zani, had her hands decorated with henna, while Sani, proud in his babariga, looked every bit the royal groom.

The celebration was intimate, with guests enjoying tuwo shinkafa and miyan kuka, while older women sang waka songs in soft, soothing tones.

In Hausa culture, the simplicity of the wedding doesn’t diminish its importance. Family and faith are at the heart of every moment, making the union deeply meaningful.

Igala Weddings: A Dance of Tradition and Joy

In the middle belt, particularly in Kogi State, Igala weddings are an exciting blend of culture, tradition, and community spirit. These weddings are full of rites passed down through generations, and there’s an undeniable energy that fills the air on a Saturday.

At an Igala wedding I attended in Idah, the bride, Ojochenemi, was a vision in her traditional atogwu wrapper, her forehead marked with white chalk, symbolising purity and honor. The groom, Oguche, arrived with gifts that consists of yams, palm oil, and kola nuts, as a sign of his readiness to care for his new family.

The celebration was vibrant, with drums beating and dancers bending to the rhythm of egwu music. We feasted on oje abacha (cassava meal) and obo egwa soup,(beans soup), well garnished palm oil rice with dry fish, some abada (a meal made with Okpa flour) and as the night wore on, the community gathered around the couple, offering blessings and celebrating their union well into the evening.

The Beauty of Saturday Weddings

Every Saturday across Nigeria, from Lagos to Kano, from Enugu to Idah, weddings are unfolding in their unique, cultural splendor. What makes these weddings truly special is the spirit of community that binds us together. It’s not just about the couple; it’s about families and friends gathering to share in their joy, to offer blessings, and to celebrate love.

In Nigeria, we believe that weddings are an image of our rich diversity, our deep-rooted traditions, and the beauty of love. And while some may choose a different day of the week to tie the knot, there’s something undeniably magical about a Saturday wedding. It’s the day where the entire nation, in its various forms, comes alive to celebrate what it means to be truly connected.

As they say, “A wedding may only be a day, but the memories last a lifetime.” For many Nigerians, those memories are filled with the warmth of family, the beauty of tradition, and the promise of a new beginning. Today, dress up and attend a Nigerian wedding, you will love it.