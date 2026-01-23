Commercial Oil Drilling Set To Begin In Ogun As Tinubu Revives Olokola Deep Seaport Project

Ogun State is poised to enter Nigeria’s oil-producing map following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the commencement of commercial oil drilling activities at Eba, located in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The development was disclosed by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, and other senior naval officers at the Government House in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun also revealed that the President has authorised the immediate take-off of the long-delayed Olokola Deep Seaport project, marking a major breakthrough for one of Nigeria’s most ambitious maritime infrastructure initiatives.

According to the governor, both the oil drilling project and the seaport development are of strategic interest to the President, given their potential to stimulate economic growth, enhance regional inclusion, and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime and energy sectors.

He explained that commercial drilling activities at Eba would soon commence, unlocking new economic opportunities for coastal communities, while the Olokola Deep Seaport is expected to ease congestion at Lagos ports and improve national logistics efficiency.

“Mr President has given approval for commercial oil drilling operations to begin at Eba, and preparations are already underway,” Abiodun said. “He has also directed that the Olokola Deep Seaport project should move forward without further delay.”

The governor described the revival of the seaport project as a decisive intervention by the President, noting that a series of engagements held over the past few weeks helped clear long-standing obstacles that had stalled the multibillion-dollar project for years.

He disclosed that the port, now branded as the Blue Marine Economic Zone, will leverage the proposed coastal road as an alternative logistics corridor, further reducing pressure on Lagos ports and enhancing Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

Governor Abiodun also commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, describing the move as critical to improving maritime security and preventing illegal cross-border activities from neighbouring Benin Republic.

He added that the Ogun State Government is working to provide essential infrastructure and social amenities for residents of Tongeji Island to support improved living conditions and emerging economic activities linked to oil and maritime development.

The governor attributed the relative peace and security in Ogun State to sustained collaboration among security agencies and thanked the Navy for its continued support.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Mustapha described Ogun State as a strategically important area within Nigeria’s national security and maritime framework, citing its confirmed oil and gas potential and expanding port infrastructure.

He announced that the naval presence at Tongeji Island would be upgraded due to the area’s growing economic and energy significance, noting that Ogun is set to play a key role in advancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy agenda.

Mustapha explained that his visit was aimed at strengthening operational cooperation between the Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government, particularly in securing Nigeria’s western maritime border and curbing criminal activities along inland waterways.

“As the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, my responsibility covers maritime and inland waters from the Benin Republic boundary to the Ondo-Lagos axis,” he said. “Since assuming command, we have intensified patrols and security operations across this entire area.”