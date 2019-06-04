Chinese Club Dangles £300,000 Weekly Wage for Aubameyang

Arsenal face a battle to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after the striker received a £300,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League, according to the UK Times.

Aubameyang moved to the Emirates in a £56million deal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

And the 29-year-old has quickly established himself as a key part of Arsenal’s attack with 41 goals in 65 appearances.

Before joining the Gunners, the Gabon frontman was close to joining Chinese club, Guangzhou Evergrande, in a £62m move.

Both Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG believe they can lure Aubameyang to China, with a contract offer worth £300,000 a week.

Aubameyang is currently earning £190,000 a week with Arsenal and still has two years left on his deal.