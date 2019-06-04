Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Assents to N873 billion Budget

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill into law.

The bill with a total budget of N873,532,460,725 is a 55% capital expenditure and 45%recurrent expenditure.

Out of the amount, a sum of N393,841,387 is allocated for recurrent expenditure while N479,691,730,705 is for capital expenditure.

The Governor, after signing the bill thanked the State House of Assembly for passing the bill which would allow his administration to take off with implementation.

“I want to thank you on behalf of Lagosians. We will ensure speedy implementation of the bill by ensuring a quick distribution to all ministries and agencies so that Lagosians can enjoy the full benefits of it.” he said.

He expressed appreciation and applauded the efforts of the Lagos State House of Assembly in passing this law and three others which he assented to, describing them as laws to put the state on the path of progress.

While presenting the appropriation bill, Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Honourable Gbolahan Yishau, said the budget would help the government to handle some sensitive issues and consolidate on the gains of democracy in Lagos State.

Other laws

Other bills signed into law include the Domestic Staff Service Provider Bill, which makes it mandatory for providers of domestic staff to register with the State government.

Also signed into law was the bill establishing the Lagos Neighbourhood Watch Agency. The law enables the Lagos Neighbourhood Service Corps to assist security agencies in providing safety in the State.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission amended bill was also signed into law by the governor.

