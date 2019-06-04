Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande Emerges President of 74th UN General Assembly

- June 4, 2019
Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has emerged President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday, June 4.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.

He will be inaugurated in September 2019.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect

