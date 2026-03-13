China donates $200,000 to families of students killed in Iran school missile strike

Key points

China pledges $200,000 in humanitarian support for families of students killed in a missile strike on a school in southern Iran.

Tehran accuses the United States and Israel of attacking as investigations continue.

Beijing condemns the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Main story

China has pledged $200,000 in humanitarian assistance to support the families of students killed in a missile strike on a school in southern Iran at the onset of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The donation, to be delivered through the Chinese Red Cross Society to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, is intended to provide financial support and relief to the parents of students who lost their lives in the attack.

The strike, which reportedly occurred on the first day of hostilities in the region, resulted in significant casualties. Iranian media reports indicated that funerals had been held for at least 165 victims, including schoolchildren, although the death toll has not been independently verified.

The incident has drawn international attention as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the strike. A United States military inquiry is currently examining the incident amid conflicting claims regarding responsibility.

Israel has denied involvement in or knowledge of the attack, while reports suggest that a targeting error may have led to the missile hitting the school.

The issues

The attack has intensified tensions in the Middle East conflict and raised serious concerns over civilian protection during armed confrontations.

The reported strike on a school has also sparked debate about accountability and adherence to international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the safety of children and educational institutions in conflict zones.

What’s being said

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the strike as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

“Attacks on schools and children constitute a more severe violation of international humanitarian law and breach the bottom line of human conscience and morality,” he said during a regular news briefing.

Guo added that China was prepared to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Iran in support of affected families.

“China stands ready to continue providing necessary assistance to Iran in a humanitarian spirit to support the Iranian people through this difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was awaiting the outcome of the investigation when asked about reports suggesting a U.S. missile had mistakenly struck the school.

“I don’t know about it,” Trump told reporters when questioned about the findings cited in media reports.

What’s next

The ongoing U.S. military investigation is expected to determine the cause of the strike and clarify responsibility. Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations continue to monitor the situation and provide support to affected communities.

Bottom line

China’s humanitarian donation highlights the growing international response to the tragedy, while the outcome of the ongoing investigation is expected to shape accountability and diplomatic reactions surrounding the deadly school strike.