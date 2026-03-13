Tinubu approves new military hardware as security Chiefs review Anti-Terror strategy

Key points

President Bola Tinubu directs acquisition of additional military equipment to strengthen counter-terrorism operations.

Troops under Operation HADIN KAI repel ISWAP attack in Yobe, killing over 20 insurgents.

Nigeria Police Force holds pull-out parade for former Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has approved the acquisition of additional military hardware as part of renewed efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations amid a resurgence of insurgent attacks in parts of the country.

The decision followed a two-hour security meeting between the President and top military and intelligence chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where strategies were reviewed to address recent assaults on military formations, particularly in the North-East.

The meeting came shortly after renewed insurgent attacks that reportedly led to the overrunning of more than three military bases within a week. Security leaders briefed the President on the evolving security situation and measures already taken to counter the activities of insurgent groups.

In a related development, troops of the Joint Task Force under Operation HADIN KAI successfully repelled coordinated attacks by fighters linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province in Yobe State, killing more than 20 insurgents.

The attempted assault targeted troops stationed in Goniri under Sector 2 of the operation between the night of March 9 and the early hours of March 10, 2026. Military authorities said surveillance systems detected the insurgents as they advanced from multiple directions in an apparent attempt to encircle the military position.

The meeting also marked the first high-level security briefing attended by the new Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, who recently assumed office.

The issues

Nigeria’s security forces are facing renewed pressure from insurgent groups operating in the North-East, particularly Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Recent attacks on military bases and communities in Borno State, including incidents in Ngoshe, Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok, have raised concerns about the evolving tactics of insurgent groups and the vulnerability of forward operating bases.

The military has also suffered casualties, including the loss of commanding officers in charge of strategic positions, highlighting the intensity of ongoing engagements.

What’s being said

Minister of Defence Christopher Musa said the meeting allowed service chiefs to brief the President on developments across operational theatres.

“The meeting was essentially for the services to brief Mr President on the current situation on the ground. You know, there have been a series of attacks and the security forces have risen to the occasion,” he said.

Musa acknowledged the recent attacks but maintained that Nigerian forces were recording significant gains in ongoing operations.

“Our appeal to Nigerians is not to get tired or discouraged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, praised his predecessor during the ceremonial pull-out parade for former IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Disu said Egbetokun laid the foundation for professional policing and demonstrated leadership while serving in various roles.

Egbetokun, in his farewell remarks, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country and emphasised that progress made during his tenure formed part of a continuing institutional journey within the Nigeria Police Force.

What’s next

Security agencies are expected to intensify operations against insurgent groups while implementing revised strategies discussed during the presidential security meeting. The federal government is also expected to accelerate the procurement of military equipment to strengthen frontline operations.

Bottom line

The Federal Government’s decision to approve new military hardware and review counter-terrorism strategies underscores growing efforts to confront renewed insurgent threats while sustaining military pressure on extremist groups in the North-East.