Chelsea Crowned FIFA Club World Cup Kings As Palmer Torments PSG In Historic Final

In a landmark showdown at the MetLife Stadium, Chelsea FC etched their name in football history as the first champions of the rebranded FIFA Club World Cup, overpowering Paris Saint-Germain with a dominant 3-0 victory. The Blues, guided by manager Enzo Maresca, delivered a masterclass in tactical execution, with rising star Cole Palmer bagging a brace that left the French giants stunned.

Both teams had experienced turbulence in the group stage, succumbing to Brazilian opposition, but powered through the knockout rounds to set up a mouth-watering final in New Jersey. Chelsea wasted no time asserting themselves. João Pedro, the semi-final standout, led the charge as Chelsea pressed PSG early. Palmer came close in the eighth minute, his shot slightly altered by a touch from Lucas Beraldo that spared Donnarumma an early test.

PSG tried to retaliate, nearly capitalizing on a defensive lapse, but Marc Cucurella’s timely intervention thwarted a dangerous move involving Désiré Doué and Achraf Hakimi. Despite those efforts, Chelsea’s grip on the game tightened, and Palmer rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion.

The young Englishman opened the scoring with a composed finish after a clever assist from Malo Gusto. Just minutes later, he added a second in sensational style—dancing through defenders before slotting past the PSG goalkeeper. The Parisians were reeling, dazed under the pressure like a prizefighter floored in the opening round.

Palmer wasn’t done. His vision and precision unlocked PSG’s defense once more, threading a through ball to João Pedro, who elegantly chipped Donnarumma for Chelsea’s third. The goal marked the end of PSG’s dream of completing a historic quadruple, having already secured the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League.

As the second half commenced, PSG sought to stage a comeback, but Robert Sánchez proved impenetrable. The Chelsea keeper pulled off back-to-back saves against Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha, keeping the clean sheet intact. At the other end, Liam Delap nearly extended Chelsea’s lead, but Donnarumma’s reflexes denied the substitute.

Frustration boiled over in the dying minutes when João Neves was shown a straight red card for yanking Cucurella’s distinctive curls, compounding PSG’s misery. The incident symbolized the unraveling of a side that had looked unstoppable just weeks earlier.

This triumph adds another glittering trophy to Chelsea’s cabinet, following their UEFA Conference League win earlier in the year—their first since claiming the old Club World Cup title in 2021. The West London side not only take home global glory but also a £90 million prize purse.

Meanwhile, PSG’s quest to replicate Barcelona’s 2015 feat—winning the domestic double, Champions League, and Club World Cup in a single season—has fallen short. Chelsea, once again, have proven themselves giants on the world stage.