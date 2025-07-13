Fueling The Future: Interswitch Powers Seamless Payments On The NNPC Retail App

In a bold move to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, Interswitch, a leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper, has reiterated its leadership in digital innovation by strategically supporting the launch of the NR Fuel App, a revolutionary platform developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) in partnership with Fidelity Bank.

Notably, the NR Fuel App was designed to tackle long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s downstream sector, including long queues, fuel shortages, and inefficiencies in the fueling process. According to Baba Shettima Kukawa, Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, NNPC Retail Limited, the app was developed to make fueling seamless, simpler, faster, smarter, and more secure, combining digital convenience with personalised service to transform the everyday fueling experience for Nigerians.

More than just a digital wallet, the NR Fuel App delivers a suite of user-focused innovative features. With a real-time smart station locator, users can effortlessly find the nearest NNPC retail outlet, significantly reducing the time spent searching for fuel. The app also enables users to pre-fund their accounts, simplifying payment planning and fuel purchases. In addition, its built-in budgeting and expense tracking tools help users monitor fuel spending, empowering them to manage costs more effectively and maximize value.

Speaking during a panel session at the launch, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems (Interswitch Indeco), emphasized the importance and impact of the collaboration, noting Interswitch’s contribution in shaping Nigeria’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape. According to her:

“At Interswitch, we believe that innovation is most meaningful when it improves everyday life. For over two decades, we have been building and strengthening the digital infrastructure that powers Nigeria’s e-commerce ecosystem, and today’s launch is another major milestone. Our partnership with NNPC goes beyond payments. It represents a shared vision to redefine the fueling experience in Nigeria. The NR Fuel App is a clear example of how technology can transform a routine, everyday task into something smarter, faster, and more personal.

Now fully integrated with Interswitch’s robust and secure payment infrastructure, the NR Fuel App allows users to enjoy seamless digital transactions across NNPC service stations nationwide. The system supports a broad range of payment channels, including the use of Interswitch’s payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve card, as well as QR code-enabled payments, bank transfers, and USSD, ensuring inclusive access for all types of users.

She further noted that this integration positions it to deliver seamless, reliable, and inclusive digital payment experiences at scale. In her view, this innovation is a key step toward transforming the fuel retail landscape.

The launch also featured a Question & Answer session where attendees gained deeper insights into the app’s features and development roadmap. The session shed light on the app’s structural design while outlining upcoming enhancements aimed at delivering more personalised and user-friendly fueling solutions directly to consumers.

To support seamless public adoption, a robust explainer video was unveiled, offering a simple, step-by-step guide on how to navigate the app; preload payments ahead of station visits, identify nearby stations, and complete transactions. It also demonstrated how users receive digital confirmations, reinforcing a smooth, transparent, and user-friendly experience.

The NR Fuel App launch is yet another testament to Interswitch’s commitment to driving everyday innovation. As a trusted enabler across Africa, Interswitch continues to pioneer solutions that connect people, businesses, and public institutions through technology, simplifying lives and building systems across sectors.