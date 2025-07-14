President Tinubu Declares National Mourning, Convenes Emergency FEC Session

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a week-long period of national mourning following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The solemn announcement was made in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and followed by an official tribute personally penned by President Tinubu.

The President confirmed that Buhari, who led Nigeria as a military ruler from 1984 to 1985 and later as a two-term civilian president between 2015 and 2023, died at approximately 4:30 p.m. after battling a long-term illness. Tinubu has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast for seven days as a mark of respect to the late statesman.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari. President Buhari died today in London at about 4:30 p.m., following a prolonged illness,” Onanuga stated.

In his personal tribute, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Buhari as a figure of unwavering national dedication and a symbol of integrity.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I received the news of the passing of our former President, Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu wrote. “He was a patriot to the core, a soldier and a statesman whose legacy of discipline, sacrifice, and national service continues to resonate.”

Emergency Federal Executive Council Meeting Scheduled

In recognition of Buhari’s enduring contributions to Nigeria, President Tinubu has summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), slated for Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The session will be solely dedicated to honouring the memory and achievements of the late leader.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” the President stated. “I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.”

Tinubu emphasized that Buhari’s unwavering resolve in confronting national challenges, particularly corruption, would remain an enduring legacy.

“President Buhari stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential,” he wrote. “He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.”

Shettima Dispatched to UK to Repatriate Buhari’s Remains

To oversee the arrangements for the late President’s return, Tinubu has instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom. The Vice President is expected to coordinate the repatriation of Buhari’s body and support preparations for a state burial.

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria,” Onanuga confirmed.

According to the presidency, the Nigerian government will conduct a full state funeral befitting Buhari’s stature, with details to be disclosed in the coming days.

Condolences to the Buhari Family and the Daura Emirate

President Tinubu also extended heartfelt condolences to the late President’s widow, Aisha Buhari, their children, and the broader Buhari family. He expressed solidarity with the people and traditional leadership of Daura, the hometown of the late leader in Katsina State.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him,” Tinubu wrote. “I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, especially the people and traditional leaders of the Daura Emirate.”

Final Tribute from the Presidency

Concluding his message, Tinubu reaffirmed the nation’s gratitude for Buhari’s leadership and prayed for his eternal rest.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the President declared. “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness.”

With the national mood marked by grief and reflection, preparations are underway to ensure that Nigeria bids farewell to one of its most influential leaders with the dignity and reverence he earned through decades of service.