Dangote Refinery CEO Announces Production Of Raw Materials For Detergent Industry

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to begin the production of surfactants, the essential active ingredients used in the manufacturing of household and industrial detergents. David Bird, the Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Refinery, announced the plan during a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

He revealed that the refinery is finalizing commercial terms with a technology licensor to install a Linear Alkyl Benzene plant, which will produce the primary component responsible for the cleaning and foaming action in detergents.

During the briefing, David Bird explained the strategic reasoning behind this expansion into the petrochemical sector. He stated that he was very pleased to announce the deep discussions with a licenser to install the Linear Alkyl Benzene plant, noting that this surfactant is what makes the bubbles in detergent.

Bird emphasized that the Dangote Group evaluates business opportunities based on demand driven by pure population and pointed out that essential items like fuels, lubricants, and detergents should not be treated as luxury goods. He noted that Nigeria and the wider West African region possess a large population that is currently driving a strong and consistent demand for these products.

The move is specifically designed to tackle the region’s total reliance on foreign inputs for cleaning agents. David Bird highlighted that the company wants to pursue import substitution because right now 100% of the detergents used in West Africa are imported.

By building the Linear Alkyl Benzene plant, the refinery aims to provide a local source for surfactants, which is expected to strengthen the economic sustainability and self-sufficiency of Nigeria and the surrounding West African nations. Bird added that this decision represents another example of reinvestment aimed at fortifying the regional economy.

Beyond detergent materials, the CEO clarified the refinery’s operational status and its broader industrial goals. He debunked recent claims that the facility was importing finished petroleum products, explaining that it only imports intermediate feedstocks and components to maximize the utilization of its treatment units.

This petrochemical expansion into surfactants aligns with the refinery’s larger vision to increase its polypropylene output and eventually double its refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day. By integrating these specialized chemical units, the Dangote Refinery is positioning itself as a central hub for industrial raw materials that will support various downstream manufacturing sectors across the continent.