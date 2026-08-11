BBNaija housemates focus on wager task preparations on day 16

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 11, 2026

Key Points

Housemates spend much of Day 16 preparing their wager task presentation under HoH Neche

Sheba faces questions from Tram over her kiss with Araga as she later shares a moment with Ricky

Diary sessions see Barry reflect on Mercedes’ eviction, his nominations and his relationships in the house

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemates spent Day 16 preparing for their next wager task, with Head of House Neche bringing the house together after their morning gym session to organise the presentation.

Neche gave the housemates time to eat, complete their chores and begin discussions around the wager task. She also confronted Nomy over her refusal to join the cleaning, with Nomy explaining that she had already been assigned bathroom cleaning as a punishment by Big Brother.

The morning also brought developments in the house’s relationships. Tram questioned Sheba about her kiss with Araga, teasing her about her relationship with Ricky and accusing her of becoming less concerned about his feelings.

Later, Sheba and Ricky shared a lighter moment in the lounge while discussing the urgency of the wager task. Sheba said she had lost her voice, while Ricky responded that he liked her voice as it was, describing it as “cute” and “sexy.” Ricky, BBNaija housemate.

Diary sessions also began as the wager task preparations continued. Barry reflected on Sunday’s eviction, describing Mercedes’ departure as unexpected while saying Martins’ exit had appeared more predictable because of his farewell-style conversations with other housemates.

Barry said Mercedes’ eviction served as an indication that every housemate remained vulnerable, regardless of how strongly they had established themselves in the competition.

He also discussed his nomination choices, saying he would have preferred Cassi to remain in the house. Barry ultimately saved Keivo and Bluethopia, citing his close relationship with Keivo since the first week and his growing connection with Bluethopia.

Barry further acknowledged difficulties navigating the social dynamics in the house, saying he had sometimes felt like a third wheel within established pairings. He identified Bluethopia and Neche among the housemates he had become closer to while admitting that he remained cautious about becoming emotionally attached.

What’s Being Said

Sheba and Ricky’s conversation provided one of the lighter moments of the day, with Ricky complimenting Sheba’s voice despite her saying she had lost it.

Barry, meanwhile, described Mercedes’ eviction as a “shocking” development and an “eye-opener,” saying it demonstrated the vulnerability of every housemate in the competition. Barry, BBNaija housemate.

What’s Next

The housemates are expected to continue preparations for their wager task presentation following Neche’s meeting with the house

Voting for this week’s possible eviction closes on Thursday at 9:00 PM WAT

The Sunday Live Eviction Show is scheduled for 7:00 PM WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Day 16 was largely defined by preparation for the wager task, but developments around relationships and Barry’s reflections on the latest eviction also highlighted the growing strategic and social pressures inside the house.