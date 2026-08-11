NLC protest disrupts flights, strands passengers in Lagos, Abuja

Key Points

Labour unions disrupted domestic flight operations in Lagos and Abuja over unresolved demands.

NCAA urged the unions and airlines to return to dialogue.

United Nigeria Airlines suspended operations, while Air Peace reported blocked terminal access.

NCAA said flight safety remained uncompromised despite the disruption.

Main Story

Domestic air travel was disrupted in Lagos and Abuja on Tuesday as labour unions picketed airlines over unresolved demands, leaving passengers stranded and forcing some carriers to suspend or interrupt scheduled flights.

The action involved the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), with the dispute centred on the unionisation of airline workers and the remittance of statutory charges to the aviation regulator.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in response to the disruption, called for restraint and urged the unions to suspend the action pending the return of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who has been working to resolve the dispute.

In a statement signed by the Director General of Civil Aviation at the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, the authority said the issues could have been addressed at a meeting called by the minister the previous week.

The meeting, however, could not take place because the airline operators failed to attend, the NCAA said.

The authority also sought to reassure passengers that the industrial action had not compromised flight safety and that it remained fully engaged in its statutory safety oversight duties.

United Nigeria Airlines subsequently suspended its flight operations, citing the labour action against domestic airlines.

The airline said it took the decision because passenger and crew safety remained its priority and assured affected travellers that they would receive information on revised flight schedules.

Air Peace also reported significant disruption to its operations after union members picketed its facilities in Lagos and Abuja.

The airline said access to its departure terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, including the Alpha and Zulu Terminals, Terminal 2 in Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport terminal in Abuja had been blocked.

According to Air Peace, the restrictions prevented scheduled departures from Lagos and Abuja and affected passengers travelling across its network.

The airline apologised to stranded passengers and said those scheduled to travel later in the day were being contacted as developments unfolded.

Both airlines said they were monitoring the situation and would provide further updates as efforts continued to restore normal operations.

The Issues

The dispute centres on workers’ unionisation and the remittance of statutory charges by domestic airlines. The industrial action has consequently affected flight schedules and access to airport terminals in Lagos and Abuja.

What’s Being Said

“We appeal to all parties to embrace dialogue and cooperation. We are confident that the matter will be resolved shortly and normal flight operations will resume as soon as practicable.” – Capt. Chris Najomo, NCAA Director-General of Civil Aviation

“Rather than compromise on safety, we have chosen to pause operations until normalcy is restored.” – United Nigeria Airlines

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers as we navigate this situation.” – Air Peace

What’s Next

The NCAA is urging the unions and airline operators to return to dialogue while awaiting the minister’s intervention. United Nigeria Airlines said it would resume operations once normalcy returned, while Air Peace said it would continue monitoring developments and updating passengers.

Bottom Line

The labour dispute has disrupted domestic air travel in Lagos and Abuja, leaving passengers stranded and forcing airlines to suspend or limit operations as efforts continue to resolve the underlying issues.