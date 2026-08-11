Ma’aji says patriotism drove alleged plot against Tinubu

Key Points

Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji says economic hardship and poor governance shaped his concerns about Nigeria.

He says the alleged plan was still at the mobilisation stage when he was arrested.

Ma’aji calls for improved military welfare, remuneration, pensions and stronger anti-corruption measures.

He appeals to authorities for leniency, saying the experience changed his approach.

Main Story

Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, accused of involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has said his actions were motivated by patriotism and concern over Nigeria’s worsening condition rather than personal ambition.

Ma’aji, according to Premium Times on Monday, said economic hardship, poor governance and declining welfare among Nigerians and military personnel influenced his concerns about the country’s direction.

He said his personal difficulty providing for his five children on his salary also heightened his concerns about the economic situation.

Ma’aji also raised concerns about the welfare of soldiers, particularly military personnel wounded during operations. He alleged that some injured soldiers receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna were not receiving adequate care.

He said the conditions affecting military personnel reinforced his belief that urgent measures were needed to change the country’s trajectory.

Ma’aji said the alleged plan involved mobilising officers who shared his concerns but maintained that the group had not reached the stage of executing any operation before his arrest.

According to him, the group was still seeking additional officers and resources and had yet to set a date for the proposed operation.

He also claimed that he personally financed much of the alleged plan, while Timipre Silva contributed about N400 million. He denied foreign involvement and said no date had been fixed for the proposed operation.

Ma’aji denied contacting some senior military officers but said widespread dissatisfaction within the military, alongside his unsuccessful promotion attempts, contributed to the revival of the alleged movement.

He called for a formal channel through which military officers could raise concerns with the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, without fear of victimisation.

Among his recommendations were improved remuneration and welfare packages for soldiers, better pension benefits, greater access to education and stronger measures against corruption in the country and the armed forces.

Ma’aji also criticised the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy should have been implemented gradually.

Following his arrest, he appealed to the authorities for leniency, saying his experience had caused him to reconsider his approach.

He said the alleged plot was not intended to destabilise the country and described the actions as being driven by patriotism and a desire for a prosperous Nigeria.

The alleged coup plot, which was uncovered in late September 2025, led to the cancellation of the October 1 Independence Day parade and changes in the military hierarchy, including the removal of Christopher Musa as Chief of Army Staff at the time.

The Issues

The allegations raise questions about military welfare, economic hardship, governance, internal channels for grievances within the armed forces and the consequences of alleged attempts to undermine constitutional government.

What’s Being Said

“What has happened has a very long history, and it is driven by patriotism and I love the job and country.” – Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji

“The summary of all this is that this action was driven by the desire to have a prosperous nation and country that we all can be proud of.” – Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji

“The plan was to get enough officers of like minds who could participate.” – Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji

What’s Next

Ma’aji is appealing for leniency while calling for reforms in military welfare, remuneration, pensions, education and channels for officers to raise concerns.

Bottom Line

Ma’aji maintains that patriotism, economic hardship and concerns about military welfare motivated his actions, while acknowledging that the alleged plan involved mobilising officers but had not reached the execution stage before his arrest.