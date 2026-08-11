Rorau residents launch savings scheme for emergency healthcare

Key Points

Residents of Rorau community in Jigawa have established a communal savings scheme for emergency healthcare expenses.

Members make regular contributions and can access the funds when urgent medical needs arise.

Residents say the initiative is helping families avoid delays and borrowing when seeking medical attention.

The community wants government and development partners to strengthen similar community-based support systems.

Main Story

Residents of Rorau community in Kazaure Local Government Area of Jigawa have introduced a communal savings scheme to help households meet unexpected healthcare expenses.

Under the initiative, residents contribute small amounts regularly into a common fund, which members can access when faced with emergency medical needs.

Residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kazaure said the scheme was helping families raise money more quickly for treatment and reducing the pressure to borrow during emergencies.

Ms Shamsiya Hadi, a resident, said the arrangement had made it easier for community members to respond when illness occurred, as contributions were based on individual capacity.

Balarabe Ibrahim said the scheme had also strengthened cooperation among residents and encouraged collective responsibility for vulnerable members of the community.

Hinde Audu said the arrangement reduced the financial pressure on households that needed money urgently for transportation, consultation, drugs and other immediate healthcare expenses.

Mamman Halliru said the initiative had increased awareness about the importance of preparing financially for emergencies.

He said the community hoped to sustain the scheme and expand participation so that more residents could benefit.

Halliru urged government agencies, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders to support community-based initiatives that could help vulnerable households cope with out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

The community said the savings scheme was intended to complement, rather than replace, access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

The Issues

Unexpected medical expenses can place pressure on rural households, particularly when families need to raise money quickly for transportation, consultation, medicines and other immediate needs.

What’s Being Said

“Sometimes, sickness comes when a family has no money at hand. With the savings scheme, members can get assistance when there is an urgent health need.” – Shamsiya Hadi, resident

“Having a community savings means that we do not always have to wait until somebody has money before seeking help. The support can come at the time it is needed.” – Hinde Audu, resident

“The savings scheme aims to complement, rather than replace, access to affordable and quality healthcare services.” – Mamman Halliru, resident

“We urge relevant authorities to continue improving healthcare facilities and services in rural communities to ensure that residents could receive timely treatment during emergencies.” – Mamman Halliru, resident

What’s Next

The community plans to sustain the savings scheme and increase participation, while calling on government agencies, NGOs and other stakeholders to support similar community-based initiatives.

Bottom Line

Rorau residents are using collective savings to create a local financial buffer for medical emergencies, giving households another option when unexpected healthcare costs arise.