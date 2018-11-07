CBN Stabilizes Naira, Protects 25,000 Jobs with $3.1 billion through Forex Intervention H1 ’18

From the the nation’s money changers came a positive claims of Naira stability and increase in job creation in thousands, made possible by the sustained foreign exchange interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Under the aegis of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), they affirmed that the 163 per cent increase in dollar sales to the operators, amounting to $3.1 billion in the first half of 2018, helped to sustain exchange rate stability and protected 25,000 jobs in the sub-sector.

ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, who stated this while commenting on the half-year economic report by CBN, admitted that the significant increase in BDC sales, reflected the bank’s policy to increase the supply of foreign exchange to small end-users.