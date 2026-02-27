Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Friday, February 27, 2026
Home Sectors BANKING & FINANCE CBN sells $200m to support Naira as FX spread narrows

CBN sells $200m to support Naira as FX spread narrows

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected $200 million into the foreign exchange market this week in a bid to contain sustained pressure on the naira. The intervention followed heightened demand for US dollars across the official market window. Market reports indicate that the apex bank sold $100 million on Tuesday and an additional $100 million on Wednesday to eligible foreign exchange participants.

Data released by the CBN showed that the naira depreciated by ₦3.70 at the official window to close at ₦1,359.82 per dollar on Thursday. In contrast, the parallel market recorded a marginal improvement. According to TrustBanc Financial Group Limited, the naira appreciated by ₦5.00 to ₦1,395.00 per dollar in the informal segment.

As a result of the divergent movements, the spread between the official and parallel market rates narrowed to 2.59%, down from 3.24%. The intervention comes despite Nigeria’s external reserves hovering near the $50 billion mark, supported by improved foreign exchange receipts from hydrocarbon exports amid stronger crude oil production levels.

In the global commodities market, oil prices advanced as investors monitored developments surrounding a third round of negotiations between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Brent Crude rose by 34 cents, or 48 basis points, to trade around $71.17 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained 32 basis points to approximately $65.63 per barrel.

Gold prices traded mixed during the session as investors weighed inflation risks tied to tariff concerns, while geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran sustained safe-haven demand.

Market analysts note that currency stability in the near term will remain closely tied to the scale of FX interventions and the trajectory of external reserve inflows.

NCC–INEC Election Transmission Gaps Raise Fresh Concerns Over Nigeria’s Digital Voting Infrastructure

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES
NISO

Gas Shortfalls drive declining power output across National Grid

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.