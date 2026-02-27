 Air Chief strengthens Defence ties, capacity building during Czech Republic visit

KEY POINTS

Air Chief reaffirms commitment to modernisation and global defence partnerships.

Talks focus on aircraft upgrades, pilot training, and technology transfer.

Nigeria, Czech Air Force explore deeper cooperation in logistics and simulation systems.

MAIN STORY

The Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to modernisation, self-reliance, and international collaboration during an official visit to the Czech Republic.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the visit, which took place from February 23 to 24, forms part of efforts to strengthen operational capacity through strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange.

During a meeting with defence manufacturer Aero Vodochody Aerospace, Aneke reaffirmed the long-standing partnership supporting the overhaul and upgrade of the L-39ZA Albatros aircraft used in pilot training.

He commended the company’s technical support and emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration in spare parts supply, training assistance, and technical expertise.

The Air Chief also highlighted the NAF’s transition from the legacy L-39ZA platform to the more advanced L-39 Skyfox trainer and light attack aircraft, stressing the need to align pilot training systems with evolving modern warfare demands.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s evolving security challenges require continuous upgrades in air power capability, training infrastructure, and technological capacity.

Experts note that strengthening international defence partnerships remains critical for addressing gaps in maintenance, logistics, and advanced aviation technologies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Aneke said the partnership with Czech defence institutions extends beyond equipment acquisition to include institutional capacity development and technical knowledge transfer.

He also held high-level talks with the Czech Air Force, where both sides explored collaboration in simulator development, pilot training, and logistics support for rotary and fixed-wing operations.

The Commander of the Czech Air Force, Petr Čepelka, described the engagement as a significant step toward deepening military cooperation and strengthening professional standards between both forces.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Nigerian Air Force is expected to expand its defence diplomacy engagements, focusing on technology transfer, advanced simulation systems, and enhanced operational partnerships to support long-term capability development.

BOTTOM LINE

The Czech Republic visit underscores Nigeria’s growing emphasis on defence diplomacy, innovation, and global partnerships as key pillars in strengthening air power readiness and achieving sustainable military capacity.