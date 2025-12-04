CBN Raises Treasury Bills Yield Above Inflation As Investors Target Higher Returns

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased spot rates on Nigerian Treasury bills by 146 basis points during Wednesday’s primary market auction, following a period of tepid subscription across shorter-dated instruments.

The revised rate on the 364-day Treasury bills has now moved above Nigeria’s 16.05% inflation rate by 145 basis points, aligning with the apex bank’s decision to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 27%.

At the latest auction, the CBN offered N700 billion worth of Treasury bills across the standard 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day maturities.

Auction data revealed that total subscription marginally exceeded the offer, signalling investors’ growing preference for higher-yielding naira assets despite ongoing disinflation. Total bids amounted to approximately N775 billion against the N700 billion offered.

Demand was heavily skewed toward longer tenors, with nearly 90% of bids targeting the 364-day bills. The CBN opened N100 billion worth of 91-day paper, but the offer attracted only N44.17 billion in bids. A total of N42.80 billion was allotted at a spot rate of 15.30%, unchanged from the previous auction.

For the 182-day tenor, subscription came in at N33.38 billion compared with the N150 billion on offer. The CBN allotted N30.36 billion at a steady rate of 15.50%.

The bulk of investor activity concentrated on the 364-day bills, which drew N697.29 billion in bids against the N450 billion offered. The CBN eventually allotted N636.46 billion at a new spot rate of 17.50%, up from 16.04% at the last auction.

