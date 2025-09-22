CBN May Cut Interest Rate By 50bps To Spur Growth

As Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) prepares for its next meeting, analysts are predicting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will opt for a 50 basis point cut in interest rates to stimulate economic growth.

The decision comes amid easing inflationary pressures, improving naira stability, and a shift toward monetary easing in advanced economies, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent 25bps cut.

Currently, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is at 27.50%. Analysts believe lowering it to 27.00% could encourage private sector borrowing, expand industrial capacity, and boost real-sector growth.

Cordros Capital Limited, in a pre-MPC note, highlighted that improved FX liquidity, stronger portfolio inflows, and moderating inflation provide room for easing. However, the firm stressed that the CBN would likely adopt a cautious approach, ensuring interest rates remain attractive to foreign investors while anchoring inflation expectations.

Cowry Asset Management also pointed to risks from FX pass-through, food supply bottlenecks, and oil price volatility as reasons the MPC may avoid aggressive easing.

Nigeria’s headline inflation slowed to 20.12% in August 2025 from 21.88% in July—the lowest since April 2023—driven by stable FX, lower energy costs, and favourable base effects. Month-on-month inflation also eased significantly to 0.74% from 1.99%.

Economists say the downward trend in inflation may provide the MPC with enough confidence to implement a symbolic rate cut, reinforcing optimism in the disinflation trajectory.