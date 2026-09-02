Cascador selects 10 Nigerian firms for 2026 ScaleUp programme

Key Points

Ten Nigerian growth-stage companies were selected from more than 1,000 applications.

The businesses operate across healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, food, tourism and technology.

Participants will receive mentorship, investor support and access to potential follow-on funding.

Main Story

Cascador has selected 10 Nigerian growth-stage companies for its 2026 ScaleUp Programme, following more than 1,000 applications from businesses seeking support to expand their operations.

The 12-week programme is focused on companies with established traction and growth potential across Nigeria’s real economy and technology-driven sectors.

The selected businesses are Venco, SunFi, ColdHubs, EHA Clinics, Beauty Hut Africa, BEYOND Fitness, Ziba Beach Resort, Tulay Africa, Maanj Agric and Finger Chops.

Their businesses cover areas including digital infrastructure for residential communities, solar energy, cold storage, healthcare, beauty commerce, fitness, tourism, critical minerals, agriculture and food manufacturing.

Cascador said the selection reflects a shift in its ScaleUp Programme towards growth-stage businesses that have demonstrated traction and are positioned for further expansion.

The cohort will receive one-on-one support from investors, international and African experts, and strategic partners. Participants will also be eligible for follow-on funding through Cascador’s Catalytic Fund.

The fund deploys up to $5 million annually in growth capital through local-currency debt, equity and guarantees in partnership with Sterling Bank.

The programme combines two weeks of in-person sessions, including the kickoff and pitch week, with 10 weeks of virtual sessions involving founders and their leadership teams.

Participants will also compete at a Live Pitch Day for an opportunity to receive $50,000 in prizes.

Trish Thomas, CEO of Cascador, said the programme would help the selected founders strengthen their businesses and prepare for their next stage of growth.

“The founders in our 2026 ScaleUp program reflect the ambition, resilience and entrepreneurial talent driving Nigeria’s economy forward. Their businesses are already creating jobs, generating value and spurring growth across some of the country’s most important sectors,” she said.

Thomas said Cascador’s focus was to provide the training, mentorship, networks and leadership skills required to help the businesses expand.

The 2026 cohort has a 60 per cent female-founder representation and includes founders from five of Nigeria’s six geopolitical regions, according to Cascador.

Chude Osiegbu, CEO and Co-Founder of Venco, one of the selected companies, said participation in the programme would support the company’s expansion into new cities and countries.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of Cascador’s 2026 ScaleUp Program. The mentorship, resources and networks the program provides will accelerate our growth to transform how residential and commercial communities operate across Africa,” he said.

Cascador said it had supported 70 ventures since 2019, with those businesses collectively raising $125 million in capital. Its alumni served more than 1.7 million customers in 2025 alone.

David DeLucia, Co-Founder of Cascador, said the latest cohort represented an opportunity to help established businesses grow sustainably and generate lasting economic value.

The Issues

The programme targets businesses that have moved beyond the early-stage phase and are seeking capital, expertise and networks to expand.

The participating companies span several sectors, giving the cohort exposure to different growth challenges and market opportunities across Nigeria.

The funding component also gives selected businesses a potential route to additional capital beyond the 12-week programme.

What’s Being Said

“The mentorship, resources and networks the program provides will accelerate our growth to transform how residential and commercial communities operate across Africa.” – Chude Osiegbu, CEO and Co-Founder, Venco

“The founders in our 2026 ScaleUp program reflect the ambition, resilience and entrepreneurial talent driving Nigeria’s economy forward.” – Trish Thomas, CEO, Cascador

“The next chapter of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial story will be about what happens when proven businesses get the support they need to scale.” – David DeLucia, Co-Founder, Cascador

What’s Next

The selected companies will undergo the 12-week ScaleUp Programme, combining in-person and virtual sessions with mentorship, investor engagement and strategic support.

They will also participate in a Live Pitch Day, where they will have the opportunity to compete for $50,000 in prizes, while eligible companies can pursue follow-on funding through Cascador’s Catalytic Fund.

Bottom Line

Cascador has chosen 10 Nigerian growth-stage companies for its 2026 ScaleUp Programme, giving businesses across key sectors access to mentorship, networks and potential growth capital as they prepare to expand.