Uber to discontinue ride-hailing operations in Nigeria, Uganda

Key Points

Uber will discontinue its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2.

The company said the decision followed a review of its business priorities and investment focus.

Uber said the exit was unrelated to the recent FAAN directive on airport e-hailing operations.

Main Story

Uber will discontinue its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2, the company announced on Wednesday.

Lorraine Onduru, Head of Communications, Uber East and West Africa, said the decision followed a review of the company’s evolving business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

Onduru, in a statement issued in Lagos, said the decision was limited to Nigeria and Uganda and would not affect Uber’s operations in other African markets.

“Uber remains deeply committed to Sub-Saharan Africa, where we continue to see robust growth and long-term opportunity,” Onduru said.

She said the company’s immediate priority was to support drivers, riders and employees affected by the discontinuation, adding that Uber had begun communicating directly with them about transition arrangements.

Active drivers will receive a token of appreciation as they leave the platform, while rider support will remain available for 21 days after operations cease to resolve outstanding and transition-related issues.

Uber for Business services in Nigeria will also be discontinued as part of the exit, with the company contacting affected partners about the transition.

On data privacy, Onduru said rider information would continue to be handled in accordance with applicable data protection laws, privacy requirements and Uber’s data protection policies.

She said data would be retained only for legally required periods, while appropriate security controls would remain in place.

Onduru also clarified that Uber’s decision to leave Nigeria was not linked to the recent directive by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) concerning e-hailing operations at Nigerian airports.

According to her, the decision was driven by the company’s broader review of its business priorities and investment focus across Africa.

The Issues

Uber’s exit will affect riders, drivers, employees and business partners that currently rely on its platform in Nigeria.

The company has indicated that its transition measures will include support for affected stakeholders, a token of appreciation for active drivers and continued rider support for 21 days after operations end.

The discontinuation will also extend to Uber for Business services in Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

“Uber remains deeply committed to Sub-Saharan Africa, where we continue to see robust growth and long-term opportunity.” – Lorraine Onduru, Head of Communications, Uber East and West Africa

What’s Next

Uber will communicate directly with affected employees, drivers, riders and business partners on arrangements for the transition.

Rider support will remain available for 21 days after operations cease, while the company will continue to apply its data protection and security requirements to rider information.

Bottom Line

Uber is ending its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2 as part of a broader review of its African business priorities, while maintaining that the Nigerian exit is unrelated to the recent FAAN directive.