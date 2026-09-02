Key Points

Global annual grid investment needs to rise from about $400bn to $600bn by 2030, the IEA estimates.

Grid projects can take eight to 10 years or more in Europe and the United States.

The electricity sector will need an additional 1.5 million workers by 2030.

Main Story

Energy experts have stated that global electricity grid investment needs to increase by about 50 per cent to roughly $600 billion annually by 2030 as electrification, renewable energy and rising data-centre demand put pressure on power systems.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that annual investment must rise from about $400 billion currently to meet the infrastructure requirements of the emerging electricity-intensive economy.

The figures were highlighted at the CIGRE 2026 Paris Session, which brought together more than 15,000 electricity-sector experts from 100 countries and 330 exhibitors.

The session focused on the need to accelerate grid development and coordinate investment, technology, regulation and workforce development across the electricity value chain.

The pace of infrastructure delivery remains a major constraint. According to the IEA figures cited at the session, extra-high-voltage transmission lines can be permitted and constructed in about 1.5 years in China and around three years in India.

Comparable projects in Europe and the United States can take eight to 10 years or longer.

CIGRE said addressing the gap will require transmission and distribution system operators to coordinate network planning and operations, while utilities, manufacturers and technology providers increase equipment production, innovation and industrial capacity.

Regulators and public authorities will also need to provide investment frameworks that support infrastructure development while considering affordability and public acceptance.

The Issues

The growing demand for electricity is increasing pressure on existing power networks as transport, industry and buildings become more electrified and renewable generation expands.

The speed at which new grid infrastructure can be planned, approved and constructed therefore becomes critical to the pace of the energy transition.

The sector also faces a workforce shortage. About eight million people are currently employed in constructing, maintaining and operating electricity grids globally, while the IEA estimates that another 1.5 million workers will be required by 2030.

What’s Being Said

“No plan B, no planet B,” – Konstantin O. Papailiou, President of CIGRE.

The statement was made in a call for collective action to develop the power systems required for the future electricity system.

What’s Next

CIGRE said it is using its technical working groups and the CIGRE Fund for Innovation and Education to support research, scholarships and training aimed at strengthening the electricity sector’s skills base.

The organisation is also calling for closer cooperation among network operators, utilities, manufacturers, technology providers, regulators and public authorities as new grid infrastructure is developed.

During the Paris Session, the French Minister of Industry, Mr. Martin, visited the CIGRE exhibition after being invited to the FIERE event. He highlighted the importance of cooperation in responding to the current wave of electrification.

Bottom Line

The global shift towards greater electricity use is creating a major infrastructure requirement, with annual grid investment needing to reach about $600 billion by 2030. The scale of the challenge will depend not only on capital, but also on faster project delivery, industrial capacity and a larger skilled workforce.