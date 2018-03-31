Cars45, Kia Partnership Extends to Abuja

Cars45 says it has extended its used car and car trade-in partnership with Kia Motors to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It said in a statement that the expansion would enable Kia owners to drive into the Kia Motors Nigeria’s office at Utako, Abuja to trade in their used car for a new Kia vehicle or a fairly used one or any other car owned by Cars45.

According to the statement, the partnership also allows individuals who do not previously own Kia cars to purchase certified used Kia cars or brand-new Kia cars at the designated Kia and Cars45 centres.

The statement added that the expansion was intended to provide Nigerians with the much-needed credible environment to trade in their cars with ease and get the best value for their money.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Etop Ikpe, stated that Cars45 was beyond providing a platform for easy car sale, adding that the ultimate aim was to innovatively meet customers’ expectations.

He said, “With the upward growth in the used car market, we have received a lot of requests from Kia owners for an opportunity to swap their old Kia for new ones. This created the need to bridge the gap for these customers.”

According to the Customer/Sales Marketing Manager, Cars45, Carol Ofem, based on the data and feedback from customers and potential customers, Cars45 has seen that there is a growing market and demand for brand new Kia cars, as well as used ones.

“This process is easy and convenient for the Nigerian car owner. We are confident this partnership will further increase customer experience and love for both the Cars45 and the Kia brand,” Ofem stated.