Cardi B Asks For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage With Offset

After seven years of marriage, American rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from her spouse Offset. The rapper Bodak Yellow is requesting primary custody of their two-year-old son Wave and five-year-old daughter Kulture. Since they got married in 2017, Cardi has made several calls for a divorce from Offset.

Cardi had previously filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2020, telling fans that it was not “because of cheating” despite the fact that the Migos rapper’s infidelity had been said to have occurred almost since the beginning of their union.

But the couple got back together, and the divorce was withdrawn. The distance between them grew despite their attempts to patch things up in their marriage, which resulted in this most recent separation.