A Very Dirty Christmas’: CAN Blasts Title Of New Nollywood Movie

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed outrage over the title of a new Nollywood movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, describing it as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

CAN said Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and symbolises purity, peace, love and redemption, adding that linking such a holy celebration with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian body said while it respects creative freedom and artistic expression, such freedom must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity, particularly in a religiously diverse society like Nigeria.

According to CAN, creativity should promote understanding and unity rather than provoke or offend deeply held religious beliefs.

The association said it was concerned that a film bearing such a title passed through regulatory and professional channels without adequate scrutiny, especially during the Christmas season.

CAN therefore called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to explain how the title was approved for public exhibition.

It also urged industry bodies, including the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and other stakeholders in Nollywood, to take a clear stand on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that may offend faith communities.

Furthermore, CAN called on the producers and promoters of the movie to reconsider the title, issue a public apology and take deliberate steps to ensure that religious symbols and sacred seasons are treated with dignity.

The association specifically urged the producer of the film, Ini Edo, to show sensitivity and address the concerns raised by the Christian community.

“At a time when the nation is already facing serious moral and social challenges, actions that trivialise sacred values only deepen division and erode mutual respect,” CAN said.