Sterling Bank and Sterling One Foundation launch “The Great Nigeria Cleanup”

Keypoints

Sterling Bank has partnered with the Sterling One Foundation to launch a nationwide environmental campaign starting Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The initiative, “The Great Nigeria Cleanup,” targets plastic pollution and sanitation across 17 states in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Coordinated community-led efforts will take place in major hubs, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, and Delta.

The campaign aligns with the United Nations Decade of Action, promoting collective responsibility for environmental stewardship.

Beyond sanitation, the organizers aim to improve public health and foster long-term community ownership of local environments.

Main Story

In a massive drive to combat the growing menace of urban pollution, Sterling Bank and the Sterling One Foundation have mobilized a nationwide response to plastic waste.

Announced on Friday, April 24, 2026, “The Great Nigeria Cleanup” is set to activate thousands of volunteers across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The campaign represents a strategic effort by the financial institution to move beyond traditional banking and address the environmental crisis affecting Nigeria’s drainage systems and coastal lines.

Sterling Bank COO Temitayo Adegoke emphasized that the initiative is designed to transform the national mindset from passive observation to active stewardship.

By partnering with government agencies and private sector organizations, the bank aims to create a sustainable model for waste management that outlasts the single-day event.

The foundation’s CEO, Olapeju Ibekwe, noted that the focus is not just on the physical act of cleaning, but on the intersection of climate action, public health, and shared community responsibility.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the waste-management infrastructure gap; while community cleanups remove immediate surface litter, many of the 17 participating states still lack integrated recycling facilities to process the collected plastic. Authorities must solve the problem of clogged urban drainage, as plastic pollution is a leading cause of flash flooding in cities like Lagos and Kano during the rainy season.

Furthermore, there is a behavioral-sustainability risk; periodic campaigns must be supported by consistent policy enforcement to prevent residents from returning to “business as usual” after the event. To succeed, the initiative must bridge the gap between social impact and long-term industrial waste processing.

What’s Being Said

“The initiative was designed to encourage citizens to take responsibility for their immediate environment and foster a culture of environmental stewardship,” stated Temitayo Adegoke.

Olapeju Ibekwe noted that the campaign goes beyond sanitation to promote “shared responsibility, public health and community wellbeing.”

What’s Next

The first phase of the cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, with major activity centers established in the identified 17 states.

Sterling One Foundation is expected to track the tonnage of plastic waste collected to provide data for future climate action and recycling partnerships.

Participating state governments may use the momentum to introduce stricter local ordinances regarding single-use plastics and illegal dumping.

Follow-up educational workshops are anticipated in primary schools and community centers to instill the “culture of stewardship” among younger Nigerians.

Bottom Line

“The Great Nigeria Cleanup” is more than a sanitation exercise; it is a test of collective national will. By leveraging its corporate influence, Sterling Bank is attempting to prove that the private sector can be a primary driver in solving the environmental challenges that affect every level of Nigerian society.