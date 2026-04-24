Steering committee proposes five-year, four-phase roadmap for State Police

Keypoints

The Steering Committee on State Police has recommended a 60-month transition period to move from a federal-only to a dual policing architecture.

The roadmap is divided into four distinct phases, starting with legal procedures and ending with full reorganization of the Federal Police Service (FPS).

Implementation will cost an estimated N589 billion to N813 billion, with an additional N65 billion to N95 billion required for national ICT systems.

The plan involves moving 273,648 officers and building 37 new police services from the ground up.

Key infrastructure requirements include a National Police Intelligence Portal (NPIP) and an upgraded Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

Main StoryThe blueprint for the most significant restructuring of Nigeria’s internal security in decades has been unveiled.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Steering Committee on the Establishment of State Police, led by Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu.

The committee argues that a 60-month window is the minimum operationally credible timeframe to ensure a transition that does not compromise public safety or officer welfare.

The transition begins with a rigorous 12-month legal phase to amend Sections 213 and 215 of the 1999 Constitution and enact the State Police Act.

Following the legal groundwork, the plan introduces a Voluntary Transfer Programme (VTP) in the second year, allowing federal officers to move to state services.

By the third phase, state police will take over local policing duties, allowing the federal force to pull back to national mandates. The committee insists that states must not simply rely on transfers; they must build functional institutions from scratch, including forensic laboratories, ICT hubs, and independent Ombudsman offices to ensure accountability.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the fiscal-absorption gap; the committee noted that the massive N589 billion to N813 billion cost cannot be absorbed in a short period, necessitating the five-year spread. Authorities must solve the problem of institutional-readiness friction, as states are required to build forensic linkages, ICT infrastructure, and custody suites from the ground up rather than just putting men in uniforms.

Furthermore, there is an officer-welfare risk; the report stresses that the rights of the 273,648 officers involved must be protected, ensuring that no one is involuntarily dismissed and that pensions remain intact during the move from federal to state payrolls. To succeed, the National Police Standard Board (NPSB) must be operational early to maintain uniform training and professional standards across all 37 new services.

What’s Being Said

“Constitutional and legal architecture must precede everything,” the committee noted, emphasizing that without the State Police Act, operational moves are invalid.

The report stated that the 60-month period is necessary to maintain uninterrupted public security during the reorganization.

What’s Next

The National Assembly is expected to begin deliberations on the amendment of Sections 213 and 215 of the Constitution to trigger Phase 1.

State Governors will need to prepare their State Police Laws to align with the federal framework and begin budgeting for infrastructure.

The Inspector General of Police is anticipated to set up the National Police Standard Board (NPSB) to oversee the 40-hour mandatory CPD training for all transitioning officers.

Financial stakeholders will likely meet to discuss the funding mechanism for the N800+ billion establishment cost over the next five years.

Bottom Line

State policing in Nigeria is no longer just a political debate; it now has a technical and financial manual. The success of this five-year journey will depend on whether the political will to amend the constitution matches the massive financial commitment required to build 37 new police services from scratch.