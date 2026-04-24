Ademola Ogegbo unveils Dogem to link Nigerian creatives to Web3 economy

Keypoints

Ademola Ogegbo, known as Locomotive and founder of Stuph Chain LLC, announced the upcoming launch of Dogem, a Web3-based payment platform.

The platform aims to eliminate cross-border transaction barriers for Nigerian artists, content creators, and digital entrepreneurs.

Dogem leverages blockchain technology to allow users to own their data and digital assets without relying on centralized corporations.

Beyond payments, Ogegbo is building a network of emerging talents in music and digital art across Lagos hubs like Yaba, Lekki, and Ikeja.

The entrepreneur also expressed plans to support Nigeria’s combat sports industry, drawing inspiration from boxing legends Hogan Bassey and Dick Tiger.

Main Story

The Locomotive of Nigeria’s tech scene is gearing up to pull the creative industry into the decentralized future.

At a press conference in Lagos on Friday, April 24, 2026, Ademola Ogegbo, the founder of Stuph Chain LLC, unveiled Dogem—a payment solution built on Web3 innovation.

The platform is specifically designed to solve the monetization bottleneck that prevents local artists and influencers from easily receiving payments from international audiences.

Ogegbo’s vision extends beyond mere currency exchange; he is advocating for a shift in digital ownership. By utilizing blockchain, Dogem aims to return control of intellectual property to the creators themselves.

The entrepreneur is already active in major Lagos commercial hubs, from the tech-heavy corridors of Yaba to the creative centers of Lekki and Victoria Island, curating a network of talent ready for integration.

Interestingly, Ogegbo is also bridging the gap between tech and physical prowess, revealing a secondary mission to revitalize Nigeria’s combat sports industry through global recognition and cross-sector partnerships with figures like Davido and Israel Adesanya.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the cross-border payment gap; traditional banking systems often impose high fees or outright restrictions on Nigerian accounts, making it difficult for local creatives to compete globally. Authorities must solve the problem of Web3 adoption friction, as decentralized platforms require a certain level of technical literacy that may still be a barrier for many emerging artists.

Furthermore, there is a regulatory uncertainty risk; while blockchain offers financial inclusion, the evolving landscape of digital asset laws in Nigeria could impact the platform’s long-term operations. To succeed, Dogem must balance its early-stage innovation with robust security measures to protect the digital assets and intellectual property of its users.

What’s Being Said

Dogem is designed to enable faster and seamless cross-border transactions… reducing reliance on intermediaries, stated Ademola Ogegbo.

Tech analyst Philips Sunday noted that multi-sector positioning is common in Web3, where early-stage innovation and intellectual property protection are critical.

What’s Next

Stuph Chain LLC is expected to begin a beta-testing phase for Dogem, inviting selected music and digital art talents from its network to trial the platform.

A series of Web3 education workshops are anticipated across Lagos hubs like Yaba and Surulere to boost digital literacy among potential users.

Ogegbo is likely to announce formal partnerships within the combat sports industry to kickstart his talent-recognition drive.

Investors and analysts will be watching for integration milestones as the platform seeks to link local intellectual property with international marketplaces.

Bottom Line

Ademola Ogegbo’s move into Web3 with Dogem represents a broader shift among Nigerian innovators who are no longer satisfied with local success. By building a bridge for global payments and digital ownership, Locomotive is attempting to ensure that Nigerian creativity is not just consumed worldwide, but also compensated worldwide.